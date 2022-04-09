ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Pakistan’s political opposition ousts embattled PM with no-confidence vote win

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s political opposition ousts...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Islamabad#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
The Independent

An election too close to call: Macron wilts under pressure from a resurgent Le Pen

After coasting comfortably in the pole position of France’s presidential election contest, incumbent Emmanuel Macron now finds himself in deep trouble with just days to go before the first round of the vote, according to surveys and political analysts.Mr Macron upended French politics five years ago by defeating the candidates of the mainstream centre-left and centre-right parties which had dominated the country for decades. But he is not generally liked by the electorate, and he may barely win re-election.A Harris Interactive poll, conducted during the first days of April, showed him winning a hypothetical second-round match-up against far-right candidate Marine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketWatch

Russia’s brain drain: Hundreds of thousands of professionals and highly skilled workers have left country since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Hundreds of thousands of professional workers, many of them young, have left Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, accelerating an exodus of business talent and further threatening an economy targeted by Western sanctions. Those leaving the country include tech workers, scientists, bankers and doctors, according to surveys, economists and interviews...
EUROPE
International Business Times

Pakistan Parliament To Convene This Week For No-confidence Move Against PM Khan

Pakistan's parliament will convene on Friday to take up a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the lower house speaker's office said on Sunday, in what shapes up as his toughest test since coming to power in 2018. An alliance of opposition parties filed the motion against Khan this...
WORLD
International Business Times

Pakistan PM Khan Faces Toughest Test As No-confidence Move Looms

Pakistan's parliament will convene on Friday to take up a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the lower house speaker's office said on Sunday, in what is shaping up to be his toughest test since coming to power in 2018. An alliance of opposition parties filed the motion against...
WORLD
Reuters

Khan lawmakers quit en masse as Pakistan parliament elects Sharif PM

ISLAMABAD, April 11 (Reuters) - More than 100 lawmakers loyal to Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan resigned on Monday, creating a headache for the new, Western-friendly incumbent Shehbaz Sharif as he tries to drag his country out of political and economic crisis. Parliament's election of Sharif, 70, as prime...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy