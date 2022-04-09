Roseville Officer Shot In Neck During Shooting Discharged From Hospital

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Roseville police officer who was shot in the neck in the line of duty earlier this week has been discharged from the hospital.

Officer Ryan Duxbury was shot Tuesday night by 53-year-old Jesse Werling. During an hour-long encounter that night, Werling fired more than 100 rounds at homes and officers in the area of the 2900 block of Owasso Boulevard.

Two Roseville officers shot and killed Werling around 8:30 p.m. Crime scene investigators recovered a .22 caliber scoped lever-action rifle from the area where Werling was shot. He had a long history of mental health calls in the city, according to Roseville Police Chief Erika Sheider.

Duxbury, after undergoing surgery, was discharged from Regions Hospital on Saturday afternoon. He was met with a line of squad cars and a procession that headed south on Highway 52 from the hospital.

MORE: Suspected Gunman In Roseville Shooting Had Long History Of Mental Health Struggles

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the probe into the incident is still in its early stage. Once finished, it’ll be handed over to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office for review.

The two officers who shot Werling – Boua Chang and Bryan Anderson – are on administrative leave, which is standard procedure following a police shooting.