ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MN

Roseville Officer Shot In Neck During Shooting Discharged From Hospital

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Roseville police officer who was shot in the neck in the line of duty earlier this week has been discharged from the hospital.

Officer Ryan Duxbury was shot Tuesday night by 53-year-old Jesse Werling. During an hour-long encounter that night, Werling fired more than 100 rounds at homes and officers in the area of the 2900 block of Owasso Boulevard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAcVP_0f4Ym0Q400

(credit: CBS)

Two Roseville officers shot and killed Werling around 8:30 p.m. Crime scene investigators recovered a .22 caliber scoped lever-action rifle from the area where Werling was shot. He had a long history of mental health calls in the city, according to Roseville Police Chief Erika Sheider.

Duxbury, after undergoing surgery, was discharged from Regions Hospital on Saturday afternoon. He was met with a line of squad cars and a procession that headed south on Highway 52 from the hospital.

MORE: Suspected Gunman In Roseville Shooting Had Long History Of Mental Health Struggles

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the probe into the incident is still in its early stage. Once finished, it’ll be handed over to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office for review.

The two officers who shot Werling – Boua Chang and Bryan Anderson – are on administrative leave, which is standard procedure following a police shooting.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 150+ Shots Fired, But No Injuries, At Large Gathering In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.” In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Ex-boyfriend charged in horrifying killing of woman at St. Paul workplace

Workers at a St. Paul warehouse watched in horror Tuesday morning as a fellow employee was killed by her former partner. Patrick M. Simmons was charged Wednesday in Ramsey County with second-degree murder in the grisly killing of Kelli Ranning Goodermont. Authorities had said the 44-year-old mother-of-three was reported on fire at 1700 Wynne Ave around 9 a.m. that day. Simmons was arrested shortly after, with police saying he'd left the murder scene to set his Bloomington home on fire.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseville, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Roseville, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Mother Of 3-Year-Old Boy Who Died Of Fentanyl Overdose Arrested, Charged

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/WCCO) — The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died of a fentanyl overdose at a West St. Paul apartment has been charged with manslaughter. Queenetta Jeanette McDaniel, 34, of Maplewood, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Dakota County Jail where she is being held on $250,000 bond. First responders were called to the apartment on Dec. 7, 2020 on a report of a child not breathing. The child was rushed to Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the boy died of a fentanyl overdose. A criminal complaint does not say how the toddler ingested the drug, but says that witnesses told investigators that McDaniel was a heavy user of drugs, including fentanyl. McDaniel is charged with second-degree manslaughter, which carries with it a maximum 10-year prison term and $20,000 upon conviction. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Asking Public For Help IDing Person Of Interest In Aggravated Assault Case

UPDATE – Detectives canvassed the area and were able to locate video of the “person of interest” in the aggravated assault offense that occurred March 16, 2022, at 2975 Blackburn Street. The video can be found on DPD’s website. DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking members of the public for help identifying a man they consider a “person of interest” in a Mar. 16 aggravated assault case. Police said that at about 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a call about a woman bleeding in an apartment parking garage at 2975 Blackburn Street. The victim, 31, had been stabbed multiple times and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Detectives are not attempting to identify and speak with a person of interest they said was seen earlier with the victim. Dallas Police are asking the public to help identify this man. (credit: Dallas Police Department) Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Timothy Johnston, #8977 at 214-470-3723 or timothy.johnston@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 046061-2022.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Police Shooting#Wcco#Regions Hospital
Bring Me The News

Woman found dead on ice identified as 44-year-old from central Minnesota

Authorities have identified the person found dead on a frozen channel last week as a 44-year-old woman. The body of Hannah Hale was discovered the morning of March 31 in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Someone had called 911 to report a person lying on the ice in the Harris Channel, a body of water that connects Little Rock Lake to the Mississippi River.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AM 1390 KRFO

Security Camera Captures Gun Battle at Minnesota Shopping Center

Brooklyn Park, MN - The Brooklyn Park Police Department has released an incredible photo from a video that captured a gun battle outside a shopping center Friday afternoon. Very little information has been released at this time. The suburban Minneapolis law enforcement agency did report that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shingle Creek Crossings retail center just before 1:40 PM. Brooklyn Park police indicated they received reports from multiple callers that three suspects were involved and left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Former Alexandria Police Chief Richard Wyffels Arrested, Charged With Swindling $65K From City

Originally published April 8, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The former chief of the Alexandria Police Department was arrested Friday for allegedly swindling the west-central Minnesota city for years, using a government-issued credit card for all manner of personal purchases, from computer equipment to gasoline, and covering it up by means of his position of authority. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Richard Wyffels, 57, was arrested Friday at his home in Alexandria and booked into the Douglas County Jail on a charge of theft by swindle. He is expected to make his initial court appearance in the coming days. According to...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
KARE 11

Child critical after being shot in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A two-year-old boy is reported in critical but stable condition after police say he was shot in the face early Monday. Minneapolis police spokesman officer Garrett Parten says squads were dispatched to the 1500 block of LaSalle Avenue near Loring Park shortly after 4:30 a.m. on reports of a child bleeding. Arriving officers found the toddler suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. The child was rushed to a local hospital, where he is reported in critical condition.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Grand Forks death ruled accidental

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks man who was found in an alley back in February has had his cause of death released. The Grand Forks Police Department says Anthony Valdez died of hypothermia, and his death is being ruled accidental. The 26-year-old was originally found in the alley...
GRAND FORKS, ND
CBS Minnesota

Man, 19, Dies In Hospital Weeks After Being Assaulted, Robbed In Downtown Minneapolis

Originally published April 8, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man succumbed to his injuries last week after being assaulted and robbed early last month in downtown Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 19-year-old Jaegger David, of Maplewood, died on March 29 at Hennepin Healthcare. The exact manner of David’s death remains under investigation. According to Minneapolis police, David was assaulted and robbed on March 6. Officers found him lying unconscious in an apartment hallway on the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue. Another 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the robbery.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘I Just Want Her Back Home’: Pet Owner Offering Reward For Finding Missing Monkey

UPDATE (April 8): Investigators say that the pet monkey was stolen in North St. Paul. Anyone with information on the missing monkey is asked to call North St. Paul police at 651-767-0640. Tips can also be submitted online. MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — A local pet owner is asking for help to find her missing capuchin monkey. The nearly 2-year-old monkey’s name is Coco Chanel, and her owner, Zaurice Steward, says she disappeared Tuesday night, possibly from the parking lot at the Cub Foods in Maplewood. Steward is offering a $3,000 cash reward for Coco’s safe return. “I just want her back home,” Steward...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy