Man brandishes knife at woman after touching her while she was jogging in Bushwick

 1 day ago
A woman was jogging in Bushwick when a man touched her inappropriately and then pulled a knife on her.

The 27-year-old woman was jogging on Central Avenue on March 7 when she passed a man who slapped her butt, according to police records.

The woman turned around and pursed the man who pulled out a knife and started waving it at her.

Fearing for her safety, the woman ran in the opposite direction and the man fled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mdl3P_0f4YltPD00

The suspect was described as having a dark complexion, with short dark hair, and a Goatee.

He was last seen wearing blue pants, a blue hooded sweatshirt, a dark-colored vest, orange construction gloves, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

