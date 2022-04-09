ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

The Lakewood City Council April 11 Meeting Agenda

By Name
The Suburban Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lakewood City Council will hold a Study Session on April 11 (7...

thesubtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
indyweeknc

Affordable Housing, Parking Top Raleigh City Council's Agenda This Week

Raleigh city council members entered the housing bidding wars this week when they approved $4 million for a Wake County-led program to preserve affordable rents. The money—about 5 percent of the $80 million affordable housing bond Raleigh voters approved in 2020—will be used to purchase apartment buildings that are already affordable for people making about $53,000 a year. By buying these apartment buildings, the city can prevent opportunistic investors from snatching them up and raising rents.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Lakewood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy