Kid Rock Opens Bad Reputation Tour With Video Message From Donald Trump: ‘Let’s Make America Rock Again’

Kid Rock is launching his 2022 tour with a video message from former President Donald Trump .

Prior to stepping onstage at his Bad Reputation tour opener on Wednesday (April 6) in Evansville, Ind., the 51-year-old rocker played an introductory clip from the 45th commander in chief for concert-goers at the Ford Center.

“Hello, everyone. I love you all. I know you’re having a great time at the Kid Rock concert tonight,” Trump said in the brief video . “Quite frankly, he’s amazing. All of you in attendance are truly the backbone of our great country. Hard-working, God-fearing rock-and-roll patriots.”

The former president added, “Bob is truly one of the greatest entertainers of our time. Not the best golfer by any means, his golf game could use a little work, but a great, great entertainer, and that’s why you’re there. Let’s all continue to love one another, fight for our God-given freedoms, and most of all, let’s make America rock again.”

Trump concluded his message by putting on a red baseball cap that read “Make America Rock Again,” a nod to his trademark MAGA hat. Watch the full video here .

Rock, whose real name is Bob Ritchie, has been a major supporter of Trump over the years. The rapper-turned-southern-rocker visited the former president at the White House in 2017 and he has golfed with Trump on numerous occasions. Earlier this year, Rock spoke to Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson about his past interactions with Trump.

Rock’s Bad Reputation tour is scheduled to visit cities across the United States through mid-September. The 25-show trek features special guests Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening and Trey Lewis on select dates.

The tour is titled after his 11th album, the 18-track Bad Reputation , which arrived in late March and includes drawling rockers such as “Ala-F—in’-Bama,” “The Nashville I Know” and “Still Somethin’.”