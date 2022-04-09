How to buy this retro 1997 Tiger Woods Masters t-shirt

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Is this the first Masters in history where the practice rounds were more electric than the tournament rounds?. No disrespect to champion Scottie Scheffler, but the unfortunate obverse of wire-to-wire victories tends to be evaporating excitement, even when it’s the World No. 1 pitted against the globe’s next hottest player in the final group on a Sunday. A four-putt finish is no exclamation point, but the sentence was already running on when Cam Smith’s tee shot floated away in Rae’s Creek at No. 12. Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa capping their tournaments with holed bunker shots together thrilled, but in this 86th edition the climax was unquestionably Tiger Woods mid-week.
