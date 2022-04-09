How to buy this retro 1997 Tiger Woods Masters t-shirt

AUGUSTA, Ga. — What’s next for Tiger Woods? Goodness, what’s first?. An ice bath, if the scene near the clubhouse at Augusta National is any indication. Woods, playing for the first time since the car accident that nearly took his left leg, looked physically and emotionally wiped in the aftermath of his first tournament start in 18 months. On Masters Sunday, he walked with a noticeable limp down the back nine — a stupor that grew worse as he walked out of the clubhouse back toward the parking lot after his round.

