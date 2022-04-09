ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

How to buy this retro 1997 Tiger Woods Masters t-shirt

Golf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to...

golf.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tiger Woods Quote Going Viral: Golf World Reacts

Never question the heart of a champion. Tiger Woods fought back from unimaginable odds just to play in this year’s Masters. And even though Saturday’s round wasn’t his best, he still had a message for everyone out there trying to accomplish something. “Never give up. Always chase...
GOLF
Footwear News

Ming Lee Simmons Shows How to Elevate a T-Shirt & Jeans With a Chic Blazer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Social media star Ming Lee Simmons posted a reel of photos today to Instagram, where she updated fans with a look at her most recent stylish outfits. Simmons’ first photo shows her standing before a mirror wearing an oversized blazer in a gray-tan color with a simple black tee underneath and black high-waisted jeans. The blazer elevates the jeans and T-shirt, pulling the look together. Even the bag is a win with fun...
APPAREL
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Tiger Woods After His Round Going Viral

It may not have ended in a win, but Tiger Woods was all smiles after the final round of the Masters. 14 months after a near-fatal car crash, Woods competed at Augusta National once again; making the cut, and finishing a professional tournament cart-less on a tough course. “A comeback...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods irons used during historic season sell for record $5.15 million

Irons and wedges used by Tiger Woods during his historic 2000-2001 run sold for a record $5.15 million, according to Golden Age Auctions—after the auction started at $25,000. The new owner of the clubs is an American individual who edged out "a number of bidders" from across the United States, Europe and Asia.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has A Prediction For Tiger Woods’ Future

Tiger Woods wrapped up his final round of golf at The Masters today, capping off a comeback for the ages by simply making it into the weekend. It didn’t take long for Paige Spiranac to weigh in. Taking to Twitter, the former LPGA player and current PointsBet ambassador called...
GOLF
Golf.com

Bubba Watson reveals why he split with longtime caddie Ted Scott

Bubba Watson and longtime caddie Ted Scott were a seemingly bulletproof partnership, with Watson winning two Masters and 10 PGA Tour events during their 15-year tenure, despite weathering some public on-course dust-ups. That’s why it came as such a surprise when, last September, Watson announced that the two were going...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retro#Masters Tournament#Golf Com
The Spun

Tiger Woods Named His Favorite Golf Course In The World

Tiger Woods completed his comeback on Sunday, culminating his Masters run with a 6-over after over 500 days away from golf stemming from a serious car crash in 2021. After wrapping up his weekend at Augusta National, the 46-year-old acknowledged that he won’t resume a full-time schedule. However, via the PGA Tour’s Twitter page, he said he’s eager to return to St. Andrews to partake in the Open Championship this July.
GOLF
Golf.com

What’s next for Tiger Woods after his Masters comeback? The answers are mixed

AUGUSTA, Ga. — What’s next for Tiger Woods? Goodness, what’s first?. An ice bath, if the scene near the clubhouse at Augusta National is any indication. Woods, playing for the first time since the car accident that nearly took his left leg, looked physically and emotionally wiped in the aftermath of his first tournament start in 18 months. On Masters Sunday, he walked with a noticeable limp down the back nine — a stupor that grew worse as he walked out of the clubhouse back toward the parking lot after his round.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Reuters

Creaky putter rather than creaky body bring Woods undone at Masters

April 9 (Reuters) - It might be a minor miracle that Tiger Woods is even playing the Masters but there will be no major miracle in the form of a sixth Green Jacket on Sunday. On a Saturday afternoon almost cold enough to cause frostbite at Augusta National, Woods' creaky 46-year-old body literally limped to a six-over-par 78 that in the big scheme mattered not one iota.
GOLF
Gear Patrol

The Best T-Shirts You Can Buy, According to Style Experts

A good T-shirt is the crux of any respectable wardrobe. But not every one of them is capable of shouldering that weight. From fit to fabric to weight, T-shirts vary as widely as any garment of clothing — and their differences are known to inspire loyalty and respect among the discerning wearer, which is why we asked five menswear experts to share their favorites.
APPAREL
Tennis World Usa

The return of Tiger Woods, US press reaction

Tiger Woods returned to play the Masters in Augusta 508 days after the last time and the US press today dedicated pages and pages to the champion who, after his car accident a year ago, seemed forced to retire. According to the New York Times, the Californian immediately showed "flashes of grandeur and some signs of fatigue", showing "a rusty appearance, shy at the start of the race and smiling at the end of the first lap.
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf.com

Why Scottie Scheffler ‘cried like a baby’ on the morning of his Masters win

Scottie Scheffler shows emotions the same way he shows cracks, which is to say, he doesn’t. The 25-year-old is golf’s biggest burgeoning superstar, but you’d never know it from watching his performance in front of the press. Scheffler is cool, calm and collected — and occasionally too cool, too calm and too collected. He rarely says much of interest!
GOLF
Golf.com

Here’s what made Hideki Matsuyama’s Masters Champions Dinner so special

When Hideki Matsuyama’s Masters Champions Dinner menu was released earlier this week, the hype was immediate. Was it the greatest Masters Champions Dinner menu of all time?. Matusyama honored his home country of Japan by selecting a menu that included sushi and sashimi appetizers, miso-glazed black cod and A5 Wagyu beef ribeye entrees and fluffy Japanese strawberry shortcake for dessert. It sounded incredible, and according to accounts from the champions who were present, it tasted just as good as you could imagine.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods and the subtle art of not giving up

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Is this the first Masters in history where the practice rounds were more electric than the tournament rounds?. No disrespect to champion Scottie Scheffler, but the unfortunate obverse of wire-to-wire victories tends to be evaporating excitement, even when it’s the World No. 1 pitted against the globe’s next hottest player in the final group on a Sunday. A four-putt finish is no exclamation point, but the sentence was already running on when Cam Smith’s tee shot floated away in Rae’s Creek at No. 12. Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa capping their tournaments with holed bunker shots together thrilled, but in this 86th edition the climax was unquestionably Tiger Woods mid-week.
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy