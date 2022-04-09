ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romulus, MI

7-year-old Romulus boy credited with saving his mom

By Faraz Javed
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z5O3H_0f4YkPEA00

The Romulus Police Department has bestowed upon a 7-year-old boy a title of Junior Police Officer for saving his mom’s life.

And to sweeten the deal, city officials have also issued a proclamation declaring March 31, 2022, “Dawon Johnson Day.”

Qiara Fluellen is a single parent of four and for this 29-year-old, taking care of her kids is a full-time job, which can get overwhelming.

"I’m human, so my body did get exhausted after so long. I have health complications, which sometimes after so long it causes my body to shut down," said Qiara, DJ's mom.

And that’s exactly what happened on February 7 at 9 a.m., Qiara collapsed on her bedroom floor.

"I do not remember anything from that morning," said Qiara.

Qiara’s youngest and only son, Dawon Johnson, saw his mom unconscious and without a single second to spare, the 7-year-old called for help.

Dawon, who prefers to be called DJ, stayed calm throughout the whole ordeal. He followed all the instructions, including helping the police pinpoint the exact location by flipping the porch light on and off.

"They told me to open the door, and when they came in, I was washing the dishes," said DJ, Junior Romulus Police Officer.

DJ did the dishes so his mom wouldn't have to when she came back from the hospital.

Qiara was treated for exhaustion at an area hospital. But the Romulus community knew that without DJ’s quick thinking, the situation could have been worse.

Romulus Police officials and the city's Mayor pulled out all of the stops to honor DJ for his bravery by issuing a proclamation, formally recognizing March 31 as Dawon Johnson Day. They also showered him with gifts.

Faraz asked Qiara if it brings her comfort that DJ is not only protective of his family but also capable of saving them if the need arises.

"It definitely brings me comfort and joy, with not only knowing that but seeing that he is being recognized by everybody and for just saving my life," said Qiara.

DJ says when he grows up, he would like to be a Power Ranger so he can save more lives. Meanwhile, two big takeaways from this incident: kids need to know their home addresses, and they also need to know how to call the police in case of an emergency.

Comments / 4

Brother Love
3d ago

You some kind of kid any parent would be proud of. Congratulations son, you a cool little guy. God bless, grow strong, straight, scholarly. You can do it, little one, you certainly can do it. How? Why? It's who you are! It's your destiny.

Reply
4
Related
KTUL

911 CALL: 12-year-old boy saves mom from her ex-boyfriend, police say

PALATKA, Fla. (WPEC) — A sheriff's office in Florida is praising the calm demeanor of a child who called 911 over the weekend. Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said a woman told them she went out with her ex-boyfriend, Clarence Scranton, 60, when he became verbally abusive. She asked him to take her home, which he refused, the woman said.
PALATKA, FL
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Romulus, MI
Romulus, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#7 Year Old
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Caregiver pleads guilty in starvation death of 7-year-old boy

A caregiver has pleaded guilty to charges in the starvation death of a 7-year-old boy Newburgh boy. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler tells News 12 that Leticia Bravo pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Peter Cuacuas. Bravo was the girlfriend of the boy's father and was his primary caregiver. She was accused of starving the boy and locking him in a room in the days before his death last February.
NEWBURGH, NY
BBC

Man who kicked woman's head 'like football' jailed for life

A man who kicked and stamped a hole into a woman's face with steel toe-capped shoes has been jailed. Andy Hurns, 32, launched a "brutal and sustained assault" after forcing his way into his work colleague's home in Nottinghamshire in November 2020. Nottingham Crown Court heard his motive had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy