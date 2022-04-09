Helena-West Helena Police investigate a deadly Friday night shooting

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. – Police in Helena-West Helena are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Friday night.

According to police, deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Cherry Street in regard to a shots fired complaint when they discovered 50-year-old Cornelius Borum on the front porch.

Cornelius Borum, photograph courtesy of Helena-West Helena Police Department

Police say that Borum was suffering from gunshot wounds to the back and had him transported to a local hospital.

Borum was later airlifted to a hospital in Memphis where he eventually died of his injuries.

Authorities have identified a person of interest in the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Helena-West Helena PD at 870-572-3441.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.