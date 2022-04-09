ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicolas Cage Wants to Work with Ari Aster and Christopher Nolan Next

By Christian Zilko
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
This month’s release of “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” a buddy comedy that stars Nicolas Cage as himself, has led to a renewed interest in the actor’s eclectic filmography. While films like “Face/Off” and “Leaving Las Vegas” have always been beloved, many cinephiles are using Cage’s moment in the spotlight to discover the excellent work he has done in small films like “Mandy” and “Color Out of Space.”

While Cage devotees have praised the actor’s recent work for years, his critically lauded performance in “Pig” reminded much of the world of Cage’s acting ability. With more of the film industry paying attention to the actor’s massive talent, many fans are understandably excited about the projects Cage will choose to work on next.

As part of a Reddit AMA to promote “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” Cage offered a hint at what might be on the horizon if he gets his way. The actor was asked about directors he would like to work with and his answer will be welcome news to many cinephiles.

“I would love to work with Christopher Nolan ,” Cage wrote. “I would love to work with Ari Aster . I would love to work with Robert Eggers . Spike Lee, too.”

Those were not the only thoughts Cage had about upcoming projects. The actor was also asked about his dream role and he revealed that he wants to star in an adaptation of the novel “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” by Jules Verne.

“I would like to play Jules Verne’s Captain Nemo because of the character’s love of the ocean,” Cage wrote, referring to the novel’s protagonist. “I share that with him.”

The AMA was not all about the future, though, as Cage spent plenty of time reminiscing about his past films. When asked about the most challenging role he ever had to play he gave a very Cage-like answer: himself.

“I would say that Nick Cage in ‘Massive Talent’ was the most challenging role I had to get into character for,” Cage said. “Because I had the added component of trying to protect a person named Nick Cage and also facilitated the director’s absurdist vision of so-called Nick Cage and it was a highwire act everyday.”

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” will be released in theaters on April 22.

