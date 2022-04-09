News, notes and observations from Clemson's spring game

Clemson concluded its spring football season with the annual Orange and White game Saturday at Memorial Stadium. With the defenses holding the upper hand, the White team prevailed, 15-7.

Here are some news, notes and observations of the offense, defense and special teams during the game.

Offense

After a spring in which coaches largely praised D.J. Uiagalelei’s performance, the quarterback’s showing Saturday wasn’t exactly inspiring. Granted, Clemson didn’t show much, and spotty protection up front made for times when Uiagalelei had to operate under duress. But there were also times he missed the mark with his accuracy much like last season. His first attempt of the day was high of Troy Stellato. He later overthrew tight end Luke Price streaking down the sideline and threw an ill-advised interception into double coverage in the third quarter. Uiagalelei finished 17 of 36 passing for 175 yards. He did have a touchdown pass to Joseph Ngata wiped off the board in the second quarter after Dabo Swinney ruled he was sacked before getting the pass off. None of the quarterbacks were live.

Blue-chip freshman Cade Klubnik quarterbacked the White team and showed why many believe he could push Uiagalelei for the starting job. Klubnik wasn’t perfect either, but he finished 15 of 23 for 106 yards and showed some touch on the only touchdown pass between the two to walk-on Hamp Greene in the corner of the end zone early in the fourth quarter (after he had a touchdown pass dropped on the previous play). He stayed away from turnovers and also showed off his running ability by tucking the ball when things broke down around him. His longest scamper went for 14 yards.

Between injuries and veteran players being held out, the offensive lines were makeshift units. The starting five for the Orange include freshmen Tristan Leigh (left tackle) and Collin Sadler (left guard). Will Putnam repped at center, and Marcus Tate, normally at left guard, switched over to right tackle. The first-team line for the White team consisted of freshman Blake Miller at left tackle, Mason Trotter at left guard, Ryan Linthicum at center, walk-on Nathon Brooks at right guard and Mitchell Mayes at right tackle. It contributed to the offenses combining for negative rushing yardage and allowing 13 sacks.

Phil Mafah (nine carries for 26 yards) had the game’s lone rushing touchdown for the Orange team, a 6-yard run in the second quarter. Walk-on Domonique Thomas got the most carries of any available back (13 for 22 yards).

The receiving corps was dealt another blow when Dacari Collins took a hard hit while trying to make a catch over the middle early in the third quarter. Collins was tended to by trainers before slowly walking off the field holding his left arm, but Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said afterward it was “nothing serious.”

Defense

As expected, the defensive fronts dominated the line of scrimmage. Not only were both defenses credited with all of those sacks, but they also combined for 22 tackles for loss. K.J. Henry (credited with 3.5 sacks), Myles Murphy (three sacks, four tackles for loss) and Xavier Thomas (four tackles) were particularly disruptive off the edge.

Jeremiah Trotter got the start at middle linebacker for the White team while Keith Maguire ran out first at that position for the Orange. Trotter finished with three tackles and a pass breakup. Maguire tied for the Orange team lead with seven tackles.

Freshman cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. was impressive in getting the start for the Orange team. He tied Maguire and Barrett Carter for the team lead in the tackle department, showing instincts and closing speed to lay some big hits. Two of his tackles were behind the line of scrimmage.

With numbers low at cornerback, Andrew Mukuba slid over from safety to rep almost exclusively at corner for the White team. He finished with three tackles and two pass breakups.

Safety Sherrod Covil, another freshman who’s earned his share of praise from coaches and teammates throughout the spring, had the game’s lone interception in the third quarter. He stepped in front of Uiagalelei’s pass intended for Ngata along the sideline, which led to the White team’s only touchdown.

Special teams