ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

News, notes and observations from Clemson's spring game

By Davis Potter
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MxUOJ_0f4Yi0Yu00

Clemson concluded its spring football season with the annual Orange and White game Saturday at Memorial Stadium. With the defenses holding the upper hand, the White team prevailed, 15-7.

Here are some news, notes and observations of the offense, defense and special teams during the game.

Offense

  • After a spring in which coaches largely praised D.J. Uiagalelei’s performance, the quarterback’s showing Saturday wasn’t exactly inspiring. Granted, Clemson didn’t show much, and spotty protection up front made for times when Uiagalelei had to operate under duress. But there were also times he missed the mark with his accuracy much like last season. His first attempt of the day was high of Troy Stellato. He later overthrew tight end Luke Price streaking down the sideline and threw an ill-advised interception into double coverage in the third quarter. Uiagalelei finished 17 of 36 passing for 175 yards. He did have a touchdown pass to Joseph Ngata wiped off the board in the second quarter after Dabo Swinney ruled he was sacked before getting the pass off. None of the quarterbacks were live.
  • Blue-chip freshman Cade Klubnik quarterbacked the White team and showed why many believe he could push Uiagalelei for the starting job. Klubnik wasn’t perfect either, but he finished 15 of 23 for 106 yards and showed some touch on the only touchdown pass between the two to walk-on Hamp Greene in the corner of the end zone early in the fourth quarter (after he had a touchdown pass dropped on the previous play). He stayed away from turnovers and also showed off his running ability by tucking the ball when things broke down around him. His longest scamper went for 14 yards.
  • Between injuries and veteran players being held out, the offensive lines were makeshift units. The starting five for the Orange include freshmen Tristan Leigh (left tackle) and Collin Sadler (left guard). Will Putnam repped at center, and Marcus Tate, normally at left guard, switched over to right tackle. The first-team line for the White team consisted of freshman Blake Miller at left tackle, Mason Trotter at left guard, Ryan Linthicum at center, walk-on Nathon Brooks at right guard and Mitchell Mayes at right tackle. It contributed to the offenses combining for negative rushing yardage and allowing 13 sacks.
  • Phil Mafah (nine carries for 26 yards) had the game’s lone rushing touchdown for the Orange team, a 6-yard run in the second quarter. Walk-on Domonique Thomas got the most carries of any available back (13 for 22 yards).
  • The receiving corps was dealt another blow when Dacari Collins took a hard hit while trying to make a catch over the middle early in the third quarter. Collins was tended to by trainers before slowly walking off the field holding his left arm, but Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said afterward it was “nothing serious.”

Defense

  • As expected, the defensive fronts dominated the line of scrimmage. Not only were both defenses credited with all of those sacks, but they also combined for 22 tackles for loss. K.J. Henry (credited with 3.5 sacks), Myles Murphy (three sacks, four tackles for loss) and Xavier Thomas (four tackles) were particularly disruptive off the edge.
  • Jeremiah Trotter got the start at middle linebacker for the White team while Keith Maguire ran out first at that position for the Orange. Trotter finished with three tackles and a pass breakup. Maguire tied for the Orange team lead with seven tackles.
  • Freshman cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. was impressive in getting the start for the Orange team. He tied Maguire and Barrett Carter for the team lead in the tackle department, showing instincts and closing speed to lay some big hits. Two of his tackles were behind the line of scrimmage.
  • With numbers low at cornerback, Andrew Mukuba slid over from safety to rep almost exclusively at corner for the White team. He finished with three tackles and two pass breakups.
  • Safety Sherrod Covil, another freshman who’s earned his share of praise from coaches and teammates throughout the spring, had the game’s lone interception in the third quarter. He stepped in front of Uiagalelei’s pass intended for Ngata along the sideline, which led to the White team’s only touchdown.

Special teams

  • Both punters had strong days. Veteran kicker B.T. Potter, who’s vying to handle double duty next season, averaged 42.3 yards on six punts, including a long of 53 yards. Aidan Swanson was even better, averaging 45.4 yards on his six kicks.
  • Walk-on Jonathan Weitz had a perfect day kicking field goals, connecting on all three of his attempts for the White team. His longest was a 40-yarder for the final points of the day late in the fourth quarter.
  • While none of the kickoffs were live, Mafah was back as the kick returner for the Orange team.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Georgia Is Losing 2 Former 5-Star Recruits

Georgia is losing two former five-star offensive linemen recruits, per a report from Matt Zenitz of On3. Zenitz originally reported that Amarius Mims had entered the transfer portal before adding Clay Webb to the report. Both players are coming off their second year with the Bulldogs. Mims is one of...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

ESPN Predicts 5 Teams Will “Underperform” This Season

College football’s spring season is wrapping up, which means the 2022 regular season will be here before you know it. ESPN recently held a roundtable with its college football analysts heading into the start of the 2022 regular season. The ESPN analysts are picking five teams to “underperform” next...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Spun

Report: Five-Star Freshman Forward Entering Transfer Portal

Fresh off an SEC Tournament triumph, Tennessee’s men’s basketball program could lose one of its top underclassmen. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, five-star forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has entered the transfer portal. Huntley-Hatfield started 13 of 35 games played as a freshman, averaging 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Ranking The 3 Most Likely Teams For Colin Kaepernick

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick wants back in the National Football League, though he’s yet to receive serious interest from a team. The free agent quarterback, who last played in the NFL in 2016, has been showing off his skills at private workouts and during halftime of Michigan’s spring game.
NFL
Click10.com

NFL grieves after Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies on I-595 in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators are trying to figure out how 24-year-old NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning on Interstate 595 in Broward County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins died on the westbound lanes of I-595 near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The driver of the dump truck that troopers believe struck him waited for authorities to arrive.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Michael Sam Lands Coaching Job

Michael Sam will return to the gridiron for his first coaching job. The former Missouri pass-rushing standout, who became the NFL’s first openly gay player when drafted by the Rams in 2014, is going overseas to the European Football League. As relayed by Dave Matter of the St. Louis...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Xavier Thomas
The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

5 Schools Named Possible Options For Bronny James

If Bronny James is going to play college basketball, the four-star recruit is going to have to make a decision on where to attend college at some point in the next year. The class of 2023 prospect is viewed as a top 50 recruit in the country, with offers from some notable schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Orange And White
saturdaytradition.com

Alabama QB, Ohio State target via class of 2023 sets commitment date

One of Ohio State’s targets for the 2023 recruiting class is winding down his recruitment. On Sunday, QB Christopher Vizzina set his commitment for Tuesday afternoon. The Buckeyes originally offered Vizzina in March. Along with Ohio State, Vizzina is considering Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Auburn, Clemson and Georgia:. According...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Top 2023 Quarterback Recruit Sets Commitment Date

One of the nation’s premier class of 2023 quarterback prospects is ready to announce his commitment. Christopher Vizzina revealed that he’ll share his decision Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. CST at Briarwood Christian High School. His Twitter post includes photos of him in six different uniforms. The accompanying logos...
FOOTBALL
Yardbarker

Report: Oklahoma Loses Second Player Today to Transfer Portal

Monday morning, the same website reported that senior guard Elijah Harkless had entered the portal. Entering the portal does not necessarily mean a player is leaving. It only means he’s being allowed, by NCAA rule, to explore the option of transferring and can entertain offers from other programs. Issanza,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Richard Young, No. 2 Running Back, Down To 7 Schools

Class of 2023 running back Richard Young declared a list of seven schools he’s considering. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound prospect ranks second among running backs on 247Sports and first at the position on On3’s consensus. On Sunday afternoon, he announced that the following seven prestigious schools remain in the running: Texas A&M, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, and Florida.
NFL
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy