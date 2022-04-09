ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo clashes with fan following Machester United loss

By Jason Burgos
 3 days ago

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is under investigation by the club after a reported clash with a fan after Saturday’s match.

The English Premier League returned to action on Saturday and featured a matchup between Manchester United and a struggling Everton club in Goodinson Park. The visiting team came into the game in need of a win after going winless in their previous two. However, Manchester United was unable to earn a victory and continued their run of games without a victory.

The setback is all the more frustrating because the defeat came against a team in the bottom rung of the EPL, and will keep the seventh place squad well out of a top-four spot and send it towards another disappointing finishing in 2022. It is a result the team certainly was not expecting after bringing back soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo last summer for his second tenure with the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo damages fan phone after Manchester United loss

It seems the frustrations of another failed run for the top four, and loss to a bottom feeder team got the best of the Portuguese star. Following the game, a video hit the web of Ronaldo allegedly having a clash with an Everton fan.

As the 37-year-old walked off the pitch, catcalls from fans seemingly had their desired effect and he can be seen swatting at the crowd and hitting what is believed to be a cellphone from a spectator’s hand. ESPN reported after the incident that the team informed the outlet they will be investigating the incident.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo net worth: $500 million

Ronaldo was the club’s top scorer this season and returned after missing the team’s most recent game. Ronaldo signed a two-year deal, with a third-year option, to rejoin the English club in August. The deal will pay him $25 million over a five-year period.

