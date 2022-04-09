ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Helena art exhibit gives $6K to Ukraine crisis fund

By Jaurdyn Johnson
KTVH
 3 days ago
The 1+1=1 Art Gallery in Helena held its 7seventh annual Young Voices Exhibit, where the kids in the education programs are the show's artists.

Gallery Owner Maureen Shaughnessy says that the children are given 25 percent of the earnings of the show and chose where the other 75 percent of the exhibit's proceeds will go. They unanimously decided to give at least $6,000 to CARE's Humanitarian Crisis Fund for those displaced in the Ukraine crisis.

"I am so proud of them," said Shaughnessy.

The 25 art students chose what will go in the show. They wrote their own artist statements and prepared for three weeks for the event.

For 11-year-old Winona Schmidt, art brings comfort.

"It makes me like happy that I can put my emotions into something and be able to see like what I feel and think back to it and that even if I do my best like if I'm not doing my best work, somebody else might like it, and it might even make them want to do something," said Schmidt.

Nine-year-old Kila Bachofner says having her friends flee a war-torn country like Afghanistan made her want to give to the Ukraine crisis fund.

"My best friends had to move here from Afghanistan, so I got inspired by him to do Ukraine, and it makes me feel really good," said Bachofner.

Madeline Schnittgen, 11, says giving to those in crisis means a lot to her.

"It honestly feels great to make a difference in humanity by helping those in need in Ukraine," said Schnittgen.

Ten-year-old Cerys Harrington is eager to help people.

"Well, it means a lot to me because no one deserves war or anything like that. So I think that it might help people."

To find out how to get involved in art classes with 1+1=1, you can visit their website.

