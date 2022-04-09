ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

A way with words: La Jolla High School student qualifies for national speech competition

By Elisabeth Frausto
La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 3 days ago

Junior Gaia Micciancio has qualified for a national speech tournament as La Jolla High School's first student to ever make it to the competition.

The tournament, run by the National Speech & Debate Association , will be held in person June 12-17 in Louisville, Ky.

Gaia, 17, has been a member of the La Jolla High speech and debate team since her freshman year, competing with her teammates in the San Diego/Imperial Valley Speech League . She qualified for the national competition in virtual contests March 26-27.

Gaia, her team’s speech captain, said membership in the National Speech & Debate Association is earned by accumulating points in competitions over one's years of participation.

She said speech competitions differ from debate contests in that during parliamentary-style debate tournaments, two teams of two students argue two sides of an issue against each other.

“Debate is more impromptu,” Gaia said. “Within speech, we have some types of speaking which are impromptu, such as extemporaneous, but then we also have mostly pre-prepared speeches.”

Prepared speeches are 10 minutes long, she said, and usually are used by a student all year long, incorporating feedback from competitions along the way.

“Even if you don't advance to finals, you get a lot of feedback from judges … and you get to watch your competitors perform their speeches [and] learn from … them,” Gaia said.

Speeches are in one of 12 categories. Gaia said she mainly enters the interpretive categories, and for the qualifying competition, she entered the dramatic interpretation category with a speech on the 1985 Lee Blessing play “Eleemosynary” and in humorous interpretation with a speech on the 2000 Disney film “The Emperor’s New Groove.”

In both categories, competitors must condense their chosen works into a 10-minute speech.

The top three speakers in each category qualify for the nationals. Gaia ranked second in dramatic interpretation and third in humorous interpretation, meaning she qualified for the nationals twice.

She can enter only one speech in the national tournament and said it will be her humorous interpretation piece.

Earlier this year, Gaia also qualified for the state tournament in the original poetry and prose category.

Gaia said qualifying for the national tournament is “fulfilling because this has been one of the most consistent things I've done for my high school career … and during [pandemic] quarantine it was one of the only things I was doing.”

She added that the LJHS team is slowly making itself known in the speech and debate realm and her qualification “feels like a part of the road, and I'm proud to represent La Jolla.”

Gaia said her participation in speech has helped her become a calmer, better speaker. “I've done theater for a bit, but it didn't help as much as speech and debate has because when you do [theater], there's a lot of people doing it with you. When you do a speech, it is just you talking and there are people watching you and only you.”

Gaia said the support of her teammates is invaluable and added that she’s sad they won’t be able to accompany her to Kentucky. ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

Comments / 0

Related
Williamson Source

Williamson County High School DECA Students Qualify for International Conference

Williamson County high school DECA students are bound for Atlanta to compete in the International Career Development Conference (ICDC). Dozens of students competed in the State Career Development Conference March 2-5 and outperformed their competition from around Tennessee. Students competed in many categories, including principles of finance, automotive services and food marketing. Those who placed high enough in their categories qualified to compete at the ICDC in April.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Daily Breeze

LA County students among award winners in national documentary competition

High school students in Long Beach, the Palos Verdes Peninsula and Canoga Park have won several awards in a video documentary competition hosted by C-SPAN. One group of students at Poly High School, in Long Beach, won a $1,500 second prize award in the 2022 StudentCam competition. Several other Poly students won third place awards and honorable mentions, as did a group of students from Milikan High School.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
Kentucky State
San Diego, CA
Education
City
La Jolla, CA
Local
California Education
La Jolla Light

Poll result: Rangers at Point La Jolla

After the city of San Diego said earlier this month that it expected a daily ranger presence at Point La Jolla by the end of April to help manage crowds around the area's sea lions, the La Jolla Light posted an online survey asking, "Are park rangers necessary at Point La Jolla?"
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Blessing
Register Citizen

West Haven’s Carrigan students read their way to national competition bronze

WEST HAVEN — At May V. Carrigan Intermediate School, students are reading with the best of them. The school recently took third place in a national seven-week competition hosted by the reading nonprofit Learning Ally. Through Learning Ally’s reading app, the Learning Ally Link, students read along as books are narrated to them in an engaging way.
WEST HAVEN, CT
MONTCO.Today

Two Gwynedd Mercy Academy High School Students Advance as Finalists in National Merit Scholarship Program

(Left) Hayley Young '22 and (Right) Anna Maria Patti '22. Officials of the National Merit® Scholarship Corporation have informed two students of Gwynedd Mercy Academy High School that they have advanced to Finalist standing in the 2022 National Merit® Scholarship Program, a distinction that places them in a group representing less than one percent of U.S. high school graduating seniors.
LOWER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Competition#Highschool#La Jolla High School
New Britain Herald

Several Newington High School students place in top tiers of leadership conference competition, advance to internationals

NEWINGTON – All 26 Newington High School students who competed in Connecticut’s 2022 HOSA Spring Leadership Conference placed in the top tiers, earning spots in the international competition this summer. HOSA-Future Health Professionals (formerly Health Occupations Students of America) is hosting its International Leadership Conference (ILC) in Nashville,...
NEWINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Disney
La Jolla Light

La Jolla Light

San Diego County, CA
940
Followers
1K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

 https://www.lajollalight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy