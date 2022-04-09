A courtroom on wheels is helping people make their court dates

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former U.S. Postal Service worker has been charged with stealing mail containing government stimulus checks last year.Olivia Bryant, 33, is charged with three counts of theft from the U.S. mail.According to the indictment, she stole three pieces of mail from her route on March 17, 2021. During her arraignment on Monday, prosecutors told a judge the mail contained government stimulus checks.Federal prosecutors did not specify exactly how much money the stolen stimulus payments contained. At the time, the IRS was sending out a third round of pandemic-era stimulus checks to taxpayers, including payments of $1,400 to individuals, $2,800 for married couples, and $1,400 for qualifying dependents. Bryant has pleaded not guilty, and is free on bond as she awaits trial. She faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison for each count if she's convicted.

