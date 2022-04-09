ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

A courtroom on wheels is helping people make their court dates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS Newspath/KOVR/WKRC) - Placer County is looking to eliminate transportation barriers by creating a courtroom on wheels. "It's the future of criminal justice," said Marshall Hopper, Placer County Chief Probation officer. "The more people we can touch, the more barriers we can break, the more success we are going...

Government
