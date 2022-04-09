ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

May I Be Excused? The artist formerly known as TimmyDaddy asks, ‘What’s in a name?’

By Tim Sullivan
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JkYL5_0f4YgPne00
The Sullivan Family at dinner.

With younger kids, sometimes the silly can stick. You should hope it sticks. What can seem trivial to the outside world is the stuff older folks are talking about when they tell you to cherish every moment. A couple months shy of Elliott’s 2 nd birthday he noted that while he knew me as Daddy, the cousins we were visiting at the time all seemed to think my name was Timmy. So, on what was probably his 300 th question of the day, Elliott began by furrowing up his little brow and said, “Daddy? I mean Timmy? I mean Timmydaddy?”

Everyone had a good laugh and that blog I was thinking about undertaking to memorialize these moments found a name. Somehow that blog turned into a column and thanks to all the good folks here at Atlanta Intown, that column with a silly name ran for a decade. True story. I can’t believe I got away with that!

I was able to share nuggets like when Margo protested getting out of bed for Pre-K on the Monday after daylight savings: “Daddy, it’s bitch black outside!” Or when Elliott crossed out the word “Best” on his Kindergarten Father’s Day artwork and changed it to “The wurest dad” after a particularly spirited bath time meltdown. For the most part, the funny stuff wrote itself and I hope those little stories were ones that people could relate to. I can’t begin to tell you how grateful I am to all of you who read along.

My kids are getting a little older now though and I guess I should be pleased that they both speak quite clearly these days. We are in a different phase of life so (however cute), so the Timmydaddy name seemed a bit outdated. My editor, Collin, suggested I think of a more professional sounding name, and I agreed.

The idea was it should be something along the lines of Melody Harclerode’s excellent Perspectives in Architecture column or Sally Bethea’s important writing about environmental concerns in Above the Waterline .

My brain kept going to Perspectives in Waterlines because as nonsensical as it is, it almost sounds like something about something . And honestly, I just can’t help myself . Like many middle-aged dads, relatively unfunny word play is an affliction I suffer from.

Often the themes I cover in the column are shaped in some way through our dinner table conversations, so I decided to bounce it around the family brain trust. But when Elliott and Margo are no longer interested in the meal or the conversation it’s a short trip to, “May I be excused?” And wait a second – is that it or what?

When spoken it sounds a lot more like ‘ maybescused ’. It’s not so much a question as it is speedy, rote recitation. It is simultaneously an impolite stab at table manners and the proverbial teen/tween eject button. So, thank you, children, for remaining a fount of unintentional input. You’ve captured this stage in our lives succinctly and you’ve renamed my column.

There is plenty that I’d enjoy being excused from myself. Like when a client recently launched into a frantic sermon on what we NEED to be doing RIGHT NOW to ensure my 9 th grader gets into a top-notch university. May I be excused from the requisite college application freakout? For a couple years at least?

With my 50 th birthday on the horizon. do I accept the financial anxiety of splurging on an expensive trip to celebrate? Or do I host a party where everyone can size me up and down and debate whether I look 50 ? May I be excused from that, too? My guess is no, I won’t be excused from any of it. But even as we all get older, there’s still a bit of funny and a bit of meaning in life’s little anecdotes. So, notes will be taken.

The post May I Be Excused? The artist formerly known as TimmyDaddy asks, ‘What’s in a name?’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

The digital artist known as Beeple: 'I'm just trying to expand people's idea of what art is'

Mike Winkelmann, 40, known professionally as Beeple, is a digital artist whose work includes short films, VJ loops and "everydays," a practice of creating a new piece each day, which he has done consecutively now for nearly 15 years. A compilation of that work, "Everydays: The First 5000 Days," sold as an NFT, or non-fungible token, at auction in 2021 for $69 million - one of the most expensive NFTs sold and third-highest price paid for the work of any living artist. He lives in Charleston, S.C., with his wife and children.
CHARLESTON, SC
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excused#College Application
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
SheKnows

As Bold & Beautiful’s Taylor Hangs on For Dear Life, Fans Wonder if Steffy’s Going to Lose Her Mom Next

“That’s what happens when you try to help a lunatic!”. When Sheila headed for the hospital roof and contemplated throwing herself off, Bold & Beautiful viewers were pretty sure she wouldn’t actually do it. After all, there’s far too much story left to tell with the grieving mother and the comatose daughter-in-law who could reveal her sins. But what fans didn’t predict was that in attempting to save Sheila’s life, Taylor would wind up going over the edge herself!
TV SERIES
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Film review: ‘No Exit’ skimps on the mystery, but delivers on the thrills

It’s a proven formula: put a group of people together, reveal one of them is a killer, and let the paranoia ensue. It’s the stuff of great whodunits, of Agatha Christie novels, and even of the “Scream” franchise. And now, the formula has once again proved trustworthy – if a little wobbly in its execution […] The post Film review: ‘No Exit’ skimps on the mystery, but delivers on the thrills  appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
MOVIES
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Theatre Review: Perfect cast highlights ‘Intimate Apparel’ at Actor’s Express

Actor’s Express is presenting two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage’s play “Intimate Apparel,” directed by Ibi Owolabi, running through April 17. “Intimate Apparel” is a lovely work of great tenderness, longing, frustration, and courage. It is set in 1905 in New York City, where we meet Esther (Vallea E. Woodbury), a skilled, talented seamstress who […] The post Theatre Review: Perfect cast highlights ‘Intimate Apparel’ at Actor’s Express appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
MOVIES
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

‘Friends of the Dunwoody Library’ to hold nonfiction book sale ￼

Get a new read at the “Friends of the Dunwoody Library” book sale this weekend. “Friends of the Dunwoody Library,” a non profit volunteer organization formed in 1979 to help improve the Dunwoody branch of DeKalb County Public Library System, will hold a book sale on April 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The […] The post ‘Friends of the Dunwoody Library’ to hold nonfiction book sale ￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Theatre Review: ‘When Last We Flew’ takes wing at Out Front

Out Front Theatre Company is presenting the Southeast regional premiere of Harrison David Rivers’ play “When Last We Flew,” directed by J. L. Reed, running through April 2. In the current comedy/drama, both a coming-of-age and coming out story, Paul (A. J. Thomson) is a Black teenager who finds solace and sustenance by locking himself […] The post Theatre Review: ‘When Last We Flew’ takes wing at Out Front appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Pontoon Brewing in Sandy Springs hosting Atlanta Humane Society fundraiser

This Saturday, April 2, from 1-5 p.m, foodie influencer Kevin Tyrl (aka @foodie_anonymous) is turning his passion for rescue dogs (and cats) into action by partnering with  Pontoon Brewing in Sandy Springs to celebrate the third birthday of  his rescue dog, Dixie, and to raise money for the Atlanta Humane Society. If you love dogs and/or beer, this is the event for […] The post Pontoon Brewing in Sandy Springs hosting Atlanta Humane Society fundraiser appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Theatre Review: Ominous atmosphere pervades ‘The Wolf at the End of the Block’ at Theatrical Outfit

Theatrical Outfit is presenting the Southeastern premiere of Chicago playwright Ike Holter’s “The Wolf at the End of the Block,” directed by Associate Artistic Director Addae Moon. The mystery-thriller runs through April 24. The Chicago Tribune has called the Rightlynd Saga, Mr. Holter’s series of plays, “one of the most significant literary achievements in modern-day […] The post Theatre Review: Ominous atmosphere pervades ‘The Wolf at the End of the Block’ at Theatrical Outfit appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
CHICAGO, IL
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy