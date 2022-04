A dad of four was killed in what local police are calling a road rage shooting near a high school in Delaware County on Friday, March 25. The deadly shooting broke out at Lansdowne Avenue and Winding Way around 7:55 a.m., close to Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School in Drexel Hill, Upper Darby police said. No students were outside at the time.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 16 DAYS AGO