ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benicia, CA

Multiple crews across Bay Area respond to fire in Benicia

By Yesenia Zuniga, Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZeRML_0f4Yfosi00

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Police and firefighters are responding to a four-alarm structure fire in Benicia near the block of 1279 Bayshore Road near Amports, officials report.

There is heavy police and fire presence due to the fire, officials said in a tweet . The Oakland Fire Department said they are assisting with the fire in Benicia, along with the San Francisco Fire Department.

5-alarm structure fire breaks out at Home Depot in San Jose

As of 3:40 p.m., the San Francisco Fire Department has joined in on the response efforts. The Benicia Fire Department added that there is no threat to the public at this time.

However, Contra Costa Health Services said the smoke from the fire is impacting nearby areas in Concord. Officials are advising those with respiratory issues to limit outdoor activity.

Aerial camera video from the California Highway Patrol shows crews’ efforts to put out the fire.

Earlier around noon, officials reported the fire was a two-alarm fire. About two hours later, the fire grew to be a four-alarm fire as of 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Antioch car does ‘donuts’ in parking lot, gets towed

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Antioch police towed a car after causing a public disturbance in a parking lot. The car collided into another and left when police arrived. Officials say multiple complaints were issued to the police. Bystanders say the car was performing donuts (when a car drives in circles) before it hit another car. […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead from 3-alarm San Jose fire, another injured

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responded to a 3-alarm structure fire on the 1000 block of Wilsham Drive Sunday morning, officials say. San Jose Fire Department tweeted about the incident at 11:11 a.m. Crews are currently on sight attempting to control the fire. A person has been transported for burn injuries sustained from the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Crews investigating sprinklers at SJ Home Depot

SAN JOSE (KRON) – There is still a huge scene at the Home Depot in San Jose that was gutted by a massive fire Saturday. Firefighters are keeping an eye on the charred rubble watching for any flare-ups. The cause is still being investigated.  People who evacuated the building when the flames first sparked are […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benicia, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Benicia, CA
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
City
Concord, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

CHP: Boat catches fire on Sacramento River

The Latest – Sunday, April 10 The California Highway Patrol issued a correction on social media about where the boat fire started. “Correction, unknown where the fire started,” CHP said. Victims of the fire told FOX40 Saturday that the fire began on the shore and spread to a houseboat nearby. Original story below. COURTLAND, Calif. […]
COURTLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Depot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

This is the safest city in the Bay Area: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven Bay Area cities made SafeWise’s list of the 50 safest cities in California for 2022, including the No. 1 spot, which went to Danville. SafeWise’s list was based on “the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI.” The top three safest cities — Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, and […]
DANVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KGET

Man ejected, killed on Hwy 99 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who died after being ejected from his minivan in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Seluster Lane, 77, of Redwood City, according to the coroner’s office. Around 4:45 a.m. the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 99 just […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy