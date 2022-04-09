ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

 3 days ago
Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for...

rtype00
3d ago

This is what happens when. actual hate and racism is taught at home. This is not some random incident, it was premeditated and evil.

ricardo black
3d ago

Something needs to be done about this kid, because if he continues this behavior, he will one day run up on the wrong person and get dealt with accordingly.

childofZion
2d ago

now if the Black teen had retaliated the narrative would definitely be something different! Thank God he stood his ground and that this happened in full public view! This is what we have to deal with. hopefully the aggressor doesn't just get a slap on the wrist, but that he is punished and made an example of! enough is enough!!

