Detroit, MI

Jack White marries musician Olivia Jean at Detroit show

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) - Jack White surprised fans by marrying musician Olivia Jean on stage during his Detroit homecoming show...

Connecticut Post

Jack White Impersonates Beck, as Beck Fetches His Nail Clippers at Nashville Show

Jack White surprised fans at Beck’s show at the Basement East in Nashville last night. Pretending to be Beck, White said he would play some of his favorite songs. “Hello ladies and gentlemen, I’m Beck,” White proclaimed. “I’m gonna play you one of my favorite songs from the 1990s that I wrote.”
MUSIC
101.9 The Rock

Jack White Urges Major Labels to Join His Vinyl Crusade

Jack White urged major record labels -- whom he claimed have "more money than God" -- to build their own vinyl pressing plants. “Vinyl records have exploded in the last decade and the demand is incredibly high,” White explained in a video message which you can watch below. “A small punk band can’t get their record for eight to ten months. And I now ask the major labels, Warner Bros, Universal and Sony to finally build your own pressing plants again. As the MC5 once said, you’re either part of the problem, or part of the solution.”
MUSIC
Loudwire

Jack White Pleads for Major Labels to Build Their Own Vinyl Pressing Plants

Vinyl was once the standard for music listening, giving way to cassettes, CDs and digital files over the years, but the past decade-plus has seen a resurgence in the musical format. That said, Jack White's Third Man Records has thrived with the vinyl resurgence, and he's asking major labels to follow his lead in investing in their own vinyl record pressing plants to alleviate some of the supply chain issues that continue to delay physical releases.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Watch: Beck and Jack White Joke Around on Nashville Stage

When the blue-haired Jack White took the stage with his acoustic guitar, he may have confused the crowd a bit. Not because of the color of his hair, but because he picked up an acoustic guitar and introduced himself as “Beck.” Then, he began to play the hit song “Tubthumping” from the U.K.-born band Chumbawamba. He sang I get knocked down, but I get up again.
NASHVILLE, TN
Connecticut Post

Jack White to Hit the Road With Openers Be Your Own Pet, the Kills, More

Jack White’s Supply Chain Issues world tour will feature a dozen special guest openers across the scheduled 59-date international trek. Among them are punk outfit Be Your Own Pet, who will reunite after 14 years to perform two opening gigs. Be Your Own Pet will take the stage for...
MUSIC
The Saginaw News

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Saginaw’s White Crow Conservatory with Irish musician Rory Makem

SAGINAW, MI - St. Patrick’s Day will mark more than just a celebration of Irish heritage at a Saginaw music venue. The White Crow Conservatory of Music at 3736 Mackinaw Street will be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Irish music celebration to kick off its return to in-person, live concerts. The venue announced that this will be its first live performance since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. The concert will be from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 17.
SAGINAW, MI
