Adam Rittenberg Becomes Latest ESPN Employee to Get Targeted by Twitter Hackers

By Liam McKeone
 3 days ago

In what is slowly turning into a very bizarre trend, another ESPN employee was targeted by Twitter hackers pushing NFTs on Saturday. Adam Rittenberg, college football analyst, had his Twitter account taken over and consequently his followers were absolutely bombarded by tweets concerning MoonBird NFTs.

After sending the initial tweet, the hackers spent a half hour tagging all sorts of people, hence the feeling of bombardment.

This notoriously happened to MLB insider Jeff Passan last month right in the middle of labor negotiations . Passan managed to get his account back in time to tweet the news that the lockout was over, and Rittenberg is currently in his offseason, so it's not quite as tenuous a situation. But still. Never fun to have this happen.

And it's a bizarre thing to do for a variety of reasons. Why ESPN employees are getting targeted is unclear other than the guarantee of visibility, given the following the network's high-profile talents all have on social media. One would have to imagine Disney will be working very hard with Twitter to further ensure the security of accounts under the company umbrella going forward.


This article was originally published on thebiglead.com

The Big Lead

Magic Johnson Thinks Lakers Should Bring Back Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers ' lost season is set to close out in a disappointing fashion. After losing to the Denver Nuggets last night, the Lakers are very close to being eliminated from the playoffs entirely. They'd need to go on a win streak in their last four games while also hoping for the San Antonio Spurs to go on a losing streak to have a prayer of making the play-in tournament. It is far more likely that this version of the Lakers fades out of existence with a whimper rather than a bang later this week.
NBA
The Big Lead

Roundup: Lakers Eliminated; Eiza Gonzalez Argued with Michael Bay; Tiger Woods Playing in the Masters

Donatella Versace checks in with a Britney Spears update ... Legislating while Black in Alabama ... We should all go to jail for tweeting ... Tiger Woods is playing in the Masters ... Ukraine's Zelenskyy tells U.N. 'accountability must be inevitable' ... Star Trek: Picard cooking up some throwbacks for its final season ... Augusta National evolving some traditions by welcoming Dude Perfect ... New York Jets donating $1 million to Ukraine relief aid ... Key people from the Fed spooked the markets ... Ivanka Trump testified before the Jan. 6 committee ... Eiza Gonzalez argued with Michael Bay about her "Ambulance" character ... Lakers eliminated from the playoffs ... Three key Saint Peter's players are transferring ... Lonzo Ball shut down for the season ... Seahawks rejected a D.K. Metcalf trade offer from the Jets ...
NBA
The Big Lead

Justin Bieber Wore An Enormous Suit to the Grammys

The 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas was a predictably star-studded affair feting the biggest names in music. Like most award shows, none of the nominees ran on stage to slap a presenter in a fit of righteous rage, so people won't be talking about it around the water cooler at Academy Awards levels. if they do, though, conversation should be laser-focused on one thing: Justin Bieber's enormous suit.
MUSIC
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

