ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin County, TX

Wind Advisory issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Brazos, Burleson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-10 09:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Colorado, Grimes, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for southeastern Texas. Target Area: Austin; Brazos; Burleson; Colorado; Grimes; Houston; Inland Harris; Madison; Montgomery; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker; Waller; Washington Advancing line of thunderstorms will bring continued threat of gusty winds and hail to portions of SE TX At 108 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Grapeland to near Smithville. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea to penny size hail are possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include College Station, Bryan, Huntsville, Brenham, Navasota, Crockett, Hempstead, Prairie View, Madisonville, Caldwell, Bellville, Columbus, Austonio, Apple Springs, Washington, Trinity, Weimar, Onalaska, Grapeland and Somerville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Matagorda by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Matagorda; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Galveston, southern Brazoria and northeastern Matagorda Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1129 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Brazoria, or near Sweeny, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake Jackson, Angleton, Freeport, Clute, West Columbia, Surfside Beach, Richwood, Brazoria, Jones Creek, Oyster Creek, Bailey`s Prairie, Wild Peach Village and San Luis Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 05:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Austin; Brazoria; Chambers; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston; Harris; Liberty; Montgomery; Polk; San Jacinto; Waller; Wharton Tornado Watch 58 remains valid until 8 AM CDT this morning for the following areas In southeast Texas this watch includes 13 counties Austin Brazoria Chambers Colorado Fort Bend Galveston Harris Liberty Montgomery Polk San Jacinto Waller Wharton This includes the cities of Alvin, Anahuac, Angleton, Bellville, Brookshire, Cleveland, Clute, Coldspring, Columbus, Conroe, Corrigan, Dayton, Dickinson, Eagle Lake, El Campo, First Colony, Freeport, Friendswood, Galveston, Hempstead, Houston, Lake Jackson, League City, Liberty, Livingston, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Pearland, Pecan Grove, Prairie View, Rosenberg, Sealy, Shepherd, Stowell, Sugar Land, Texas City, The Woodlands, Waller, Weimar, Wharton, and Winnie.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Brazos, Burleson, Grimes by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Brazos; Burleson; Grimes A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL GRIMES...EAST CENTRAL BURLESON AND BRAZOS COUNTIES At 835 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over southwestern Bryan, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management confirmed tornado. Tornado reported near Snook near FM60 around 830 PM CDT. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near College Station and Bryan around 845 PM CDT. Wixon Valley around 850 PM CDT. Kurten around 855 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Wellborn and Carlos. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
County
Houston County, TX
County
Matagorda County, TX
County
Waller County, TX
County
Grimes County, TX
County
Fort Bend County, TX
County
Madison County, TX
State
Colorado State
County
Harris County, TX
County
Burleson County, TX
City
Austin, TX
County
Montgomery County, TX
County
San Jacinto County, TX
City
Waller, TX
County
Trinity County, TX
County
Polk County, TX
County
Brazos County, TX
City
Galveston, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
County
Austin County, TX
County
Galveston County, TX
City
Montgomery, TX
County
Wharton County, TX
City
Bend, TX
County
Brazoria County, TX
County
Colorado County, TX
County
Jackson County, TX
County
Walker County, TX
City
Burleson, TX
County
Chambers County, TX
County
Liberty County, TX
County
Washington County, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adams; Attala; Bolivar; Carroll; Choctaw; Claiborne; Clarke; Clay; Copiah; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; Grenada; Hinds; Holmes; Humphreys; Issaquena; Jasper; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Kemper; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Leake; Leflore; Lincoln; Lowndes; Madison; Marion; Montgomery; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Rankin; Scott; Sharkey; Simpson; Smith; Sunflower; Warren; Washington; Webster; Winston; Yazoo WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central and south Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anderson, Bell, Brazos, Burleson, Collin, Dallas, Delta, Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Brazos; Burleson; Collin; Dallas; Delta; Ellis; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Henderson; Hill; Hopkins; Houston; Hunt; Kaufman; Lamar; Lee; Leon; Limestone; Madison; McLennan; Milam; Navarro; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Van Zandt; Williamson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 45 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON BELL BRAZOS BURLESON CAMP CHEROKEE COLLIN DALLAS DELTA ELLIS FALLS FANNIN FRANKLIN FREESTONE GREGG HENDERSON HILL HOPKINS HOUSTON HUNT KAUFMAN LAMAR LEE LEON LIMESTONE MADISON MCLENNAN MILAM MORRIS NAVARRO RAINS RED RIVER ROBERTSON ROCKWALL RUSK SMITH TITUS UPSHUR VAN ZANDT WILLIAMSON WOOD
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Austin, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Brazos, Burleson, Burnet by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Austin; Bastrop; Bexar; Blanco; Brazos; Burleson; Burnet; Caldwell; Colorado; Comal; DeWitt; Fayette; Gillespie; Gonzales; Grimes; Guadalupe; Hays; Karnes; Kendall; Lavaca; Lee; Llano; Madison; Travis; Washington; Williamson; Wilson TORNADO WATCH 54 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON AUSTIN BASTROP BELL BEXAR BLANCO BOSQUE BRAZOS BURLESON BURNET CALDWELL COLLIN COLORADO COMAL COMANCHE COOKE CORYELL DALLAS DENTON DEWITT ELLIS ERATH FALLS FANNIN FAYETTE FREESTONE GILLESPIE GONZALES GRAYSON GRIMES GUADALUPE HAMILTON HAYS HENDERSON HILL HOOD HUNT JOHNSON KARNES KAUFMAN KENDALL LAMPASAS LAVACA LEE LEON LIMESTONE LLANO MADISON MCLENNAN MILAM MILLS NAVARRO PARKER RAINS ROBERTSON ROCKWALL SOMERVELL TARRANT TRAVIS VAN ZANDT WASHINGTON WILLIAMSON WILSON WISE
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Harding County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 11:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-14 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Quay County; Union County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Quay County, Harding County, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass and Union County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galveston Island#Bolivar Peninsula#Wind Advisory#Chambers#Coastal Brazoria#Coastal Galveston#Coastal Harris#Coastal Jackson#Inland Brazoria#Inland Harris#Inland Jackson#Southern Liberty#Trinity#Wharton Wind Advisory
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Austin, Walker, Waller by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Austin; Walker; Waller FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Austin, Brazoria, Colorado, Fort Bend, Grimes, Harris, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Walker, Waller and Wharton. * WHEN...Until 845 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 643 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Northwestern Pasadena, western Pearland, Sugar Land, Missouri City, Conroe, Rosenberg, Stafford, Bellaire, Humble, West University Place, Katy, Richmond, Galena Park, Tomball, Jacinto City, Cleveland, Jersey Village, Sealy, Willis and Prairie View. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Matagorda, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 06:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Matagorda; Wharton FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Austin, Brazoria, Colorado, Fort Bend, Grimes, Harris, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Walker, Waller and Wharton. * WHEN...Until 845 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 643 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Northwestern Pasadena, western Pearland, Sugar Land, Missouri City, Conroe, Rosenberg, Stafford, Bellaire, Humble, West University Place, Katy, Richmond, Galena Park, Tomball, Jacinto City, Cleveland, Jersey Village, Sealy, Willis and Prairie View. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Chambers, Coastal Galveston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Chambers; Coastal Galveston; Galveston Island Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Galveston and south central Chambers Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1229 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Smith Point to 6 miles southeast of Schlitterbahn to 9 miles south of San Luis Pass. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Galveston Causeway, Galveston Island West End, Texas City, Galveston Pier 21, Tiki Island, Pelican Island, Crystal Beach, Schlitterbahn, Scholes Field, The Strand, Port Bolivar, Offatts Bayou, Gilchrist, Rollover Pass, Galveston Pleasure Pier, Bolivar Peninsula and Moody Gardens. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bolivar by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 10:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bolivar FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas and parishes, in southeast Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot. In northeast Louisiana, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin LA, Madison LA, Morehouse, Richland, Tensas and West Carroll. In Mississippi, Adams, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Franklin MS, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Lawrence, Leake, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison MS, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Sunflower, Warren, Washington, Webster, Winston and Yazoo. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches will likely lead to areas of flash flooding.
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Montgomery, Walker, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brazos; Burleson; Grimes; Montgomery; Walker; Washington The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Grimes County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Burleson County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Brazos County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas West central Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 956 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over southeastern College Station, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include College Station, Bryan, Navasota, Washington, Snook, Millican, Anderson, Todd Mission, Kyle Field, Dobbin, Dacus, Plantersville, Wellborn, Roans Prairie, Richards and Carlos. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Austin, Brazoria, Fort Bend, Harris, Montgomery, Waller by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 05:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for southeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for southeastern Texas. Target Area: Austin; Brazoria; Fort Bend; Harris; Montgomery; Waller; Wharton The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Wharton County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Austin County in southeastern Texas Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas South central Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Northern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Waller County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 556 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hockley to near Fulshear to near Kendleton, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Northwestern Pearland, Sugar Land, Missouri City, Rosenberg, Stafford, South Houston, Bellaire, Humble, West University Place, Katy, Richmond, Galena Park, Tomball, Jacinto City, Jersey Village, Brookshire, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village and Downtown Houston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Tularosa Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Otero Mesa; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Southern Tularosa Basin; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For El Paso and Hudspeth counties in Texas and Otero county in New Mexico. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will make driving hazardous. The strong winds will also create patchy areas of blowing dust which will cause quickly changing visibilities. Wild fire danger will be critical.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south Texas. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cloud, Ottawa, Republic by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cloud; Ottawa; Republic WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Republic, Cloud and Ottawa Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brooks, Northern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brooks; Northern Hidalgo WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Brooks and Northern Hidalgo Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy