Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 22:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 23:41:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Clay; Greene The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers and locations in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. White River below Eagle Valley Power Plant, near Centerton, Spencer, Hazleton, Newberry, Petersburg, Edwardsport, Elliston, and Ravenswood. Eel River at Bowling Green. .Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today, is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on the White River from Centerton downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding in Greene County today led to a road closure on State Road 43 between State Road 54 and State Road 58. Flooding on the Wabash and White is expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork White until March 27. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Eel River at Bowling Green. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Flood water covers considerable bottomlands and floods a few county roads including the Poland-Bowling Green Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 17.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM EDT Wednesday was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.3 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CLAY COUNTY, IN ・ 20 DAYS AGO