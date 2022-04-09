ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, AR

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Mississippi by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-10 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crittenden, Mississippi, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crittenden; Mississippi; St. Francis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Lee, eastern St. Francis, southwestern Mississippi, Crittenden, northwestern DeSoto, northern Tunica, Tipton, southern Lauderdale and Shelby Counties through 345 AM CDT At 304 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Keiser to near Brickeys. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clarendon, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 11:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Clarendon; Lee FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central South Carolina, including the following counties, Clarendon, Lee and Sumter. * WHEN...Until 500 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 404 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sumter, Manning, South Sumter, Summerton, Alcolu, Millwood, Mulberry, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Sumter County Airport, Mayesville, Pinewood, Paxville, Brogdon, Lakewood, Privateer, East Sumter, Gable, Cane Savannah, Davis Station and Oswego. - This includes the following highways Interstate 95 between mile markers 102 and 134. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Calhoun; Chickasaw; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Marshall; Monroe; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Tippah; Tishomingo; Union; Yalobusha WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East Arkansas. * WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for George, Greene, Perry, Stone, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...For the entire county warning area. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Washington WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Washington and Clay Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Clay; Foard; Hardeman; Knox; Wichita; Wilbarger WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and make travel difficult in high profile vehicles.
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, East Becker, East Marshall, East Otter Tail, East Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Marshall; East Otter Tail; East Polk; Grant; Kittson; Mahnomen; Norman; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; West Becker; West Marshall; West Otter Tail; West Polk; Wilkin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Dickinson, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Osceola WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Gusty northwest winds will continue to slowly weaken this evening. Brief wind gusts to 45 mph may be possible this evening, with wind gusts of 35 mph likely through the night.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 22:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 23:41:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Clay; Greene The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers and locations in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. White River below Eagle Valley Power Plant, near Centerton, Spencer, Hazleton, Newberry, Petersburg, Edwardsport, Elliston, and Ravenswood. Eel River at Bowling Green. .Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today, is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on the White River from Centerton downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding in Greene County today led to a road closure on State Road 43 between State Road 54 and State Road 58. Flooding on the Wabash and White is expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork White until March 27. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Eel River at Bowling Green. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Flood water covers considerable bottomlands and floods a few county roads including the Poland-Bowling Green Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 17.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM EDT Wednesday was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.3 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLAY COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Blount; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Cleburne; Etowah; Jefferson; Randolph; Shelby; St. Clair; Talladega; Walker; Winston WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 to 37 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM CDT this evening. For the Frost Advisory, from 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Crittenden, Lee, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Crittenden; Lee; St. Francis FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Lee AR, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby and Tipton. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT Tuesday through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Crawford, Grant, La Crosse, Richland, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Crawford; Grant; La Crosse; Richland; Vernon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Richland, Vernon, La Crosse, Crawford and Grant Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Owens Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 14:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-19 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Owens Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Owens Valley. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 8 PM PDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 8 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Strong crosswinds on Highway 395 will make driving hazardous, especially for high profile vehicles.
ENVIRONMENT

