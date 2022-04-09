ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson makes surprise visit to Kyiv, meets with Zelenskyy

By Caroline Vakil, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hIBlB_0f4YeW3900

( The Hill ) – U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson met face-to-face with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, a surprise visit that marks the latest show of solidarity with the former Soviet state as it continues efforts to beat back a Russian invasion.

Andriy Sybiha, deputy head of the office of the president of Ukraine, confirmed on Facebook that Zelenskyy and Johnson met.

“Right now, Boris Johnson’s visit to Kyiv began with a tete-a-tete meeting with President Zelenskyy,” Sybiha wrote. “Great Britain is a leader in Ukraine’s defense support. Leader in the anti-war coalition. Leader in sanctions against the Russian aggressor.”

YouTube blocks Russian Parliament’s channel

In his own post to the social media outlet, Zelenskyy said that Johnson is “one of the most principled opponents of the Russian invasion” and a “leader in sanctions pressure.”

A Downing Street spokesperson told The Washington Post that the British leader traveled to Ukraine to show “solidarity with the Ukrainian people.”

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehemmer also met with Zelenskyy on Saturday, according to the Ukrainian leader.

“Discussed with Karl Nehammer strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia, supporting the energy, oil embargo on the aggressor, our EU membership. The world must do everything it can to stop war. We appreciate Austria’s support on this journey,” Zelenskyy wrote on Facebook , in a post showing the two at a press conference together.

“Thank you for the open and honest conversation and the friendly welcome in Kyiv @ZelenskyyUa,” Nehemmer said on Twitter . “Austria knows what the Ukrainian people are currently suffering. We will help where we can to alleviate humanitarian suffering and end this war.”

European Union, Italy to resume diplomatic operations in Kyiv

The arrival of the British and Austrian leaders comes one day after several other European leaders came to meet with Zelenskyy.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commission Vice President Josep Borrell Fontelles both met with the Ukrainian president on Friday.

“Indeed, I started my day today with a visit to Bucha because being in Bucha and seeing what has happened, you can tell that our humanity was shattered in Bucha,” von der Leyen said during a press conference on the day.

“And it is right and just that the world has voted to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council.”

The leaders promised to provide an added 500 million euros for the Ukrainian military and start on a sixth wave of sanctions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Farmington man accused of murder found in Illinois

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a Farmington man murdered his girlfriend and skipped town. Roberta Baier, 65, was found dead in her apartment in December during a welfare check. On December 6, 2021, police responded to a residence on East 22nd Street after Baier’s friends reported not hearing from her in several days. After many […]
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico tax rebates: How much will you get?

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anywhere between $500 and $1,500 will hit most New Mexicans bank accounts over the next five months. The “free money” from the state government comes after New Mexico lawmakers passed two separate economic aid packages this year amid record oil revenues and rising costs of living, including high gas prices.
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
MarketWatch

U.S. intelligence agencies warn Putin may use Biden backing of Ukraine as pretext for new round of election interference

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin might use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in American politics, U.S. intelligence officials have assessed. Intelligence agencies have so far not found any evidence that Putin has authorized measures like...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Ukraine#European Union#Ukrainian#Soviet#Russian Parliament#The Washington Post#British#Austrian#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Russia
The Independent

Father ‘who lost 25 members of family including wife and twin babies’ in Syria gas attack wants justice

Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Could Boris Johnson be the next leader to head for Kyiv? Prime Minister eyes plan to visit Ukraine capital to show support in country's war with Russia... but security chiefs are 'having kittens' over the idea

Boris Johnson is considering a lightning trip to Kyiv to show support for Ukraine's battle against Vladimir Putin. The Prime Minister has asked officials to examine the practicality and value of the trip to the Ukrainian capital for talks with president Volodymyr Zelensky. Security officials are said to be 'having kittens' at the prospect of the PM travelling to a war zone.
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Crews work to contain Hermits Peak Fire in Santa Fe National Forest

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A prescribed burn, on a windy day, in the Santa Fe National Forest has erupted into a wildfire. This isn’t the first time this has happened. Crews conducting a prescribed burn Wednesday say it quickly turned into a wildfire called the Hermits Peak Fire. It’s about 12 miles northwest of Las Vegas. Julie Anne Overton with the Santa Fe National Forest explains, “the thing you have to remember or realize about this fire is that it is in extremely steep, rocky terrain, very rugged, very remote.”
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Angels all in on young outfielders, battle Astros in finale

The Los Angeles Angels will host the Houston Astros on Sunday in Anaheim, Calif., in the final game of the season-opening four-game series, hoping their young corner outfielders will begin to reach their potential. Jo Adell, 23, and Brandon Marsh, 24, will flank center fielder Mike Trout in the outfield....
ANAHEIM, CA
KRQE News 13

Stifled Diamondbacks look to crack Padres’ pitching

It’s too early in the season to know whether it’s the San Diego Padres’ pitching or the Arizona Diamondbacks’ hitters. But rival managers Bob Melvin of the Padres and Torey Lovullo agree on one thing — Padres pitchers have had the edge over the Diamondbacks going into Sunday afternoon’s finale of a season-opening, four-game series at Chase Field in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
KRQE News 13

Murray’s return still hazy a year since he blew out a knee

DENVER (AP)Tuesday marks the anniversary of Jamal Murray tearing his left ACL and the Denver Nuggets say it’s still up to their star point guard whether he’s ready to return for the playoffs or wait until next season. For several weeks Murray has been putting on a show...
DENVER, CO
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy