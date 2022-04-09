Oklahoma man dead after hit by vehicle on I-35 in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A Blanchard, Okla., man died Friday night after he was struck by a vehicle while walking across Interstate 35.

Christopher Paxton, 42, was pronounced dead on I-35 South, at mile marker 106 in Norman, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Paxton was crossing I-35 when he was hit by a southbound 1999 Buick LeSabre at approximately 10:54 p.m., according to OHP officials.

The Buick stopped after hitting Paxton. The driver was not injured, OHP officials said.

OHP listed “pedestrian action” as the cause of the accident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.