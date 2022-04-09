Oklahoma man dead after hit by vehicle on I-35 in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A Blanchard, Okla., man died Friday night after he was struck by a vehicle while walking across Interstate 35.UPDATE: Person dead after shooting in Norman
Christopher Paxton, 42, was pronounced dead on I-35 South, at mile marker 106 in Norman, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Paxton was crossing I-35 when he was hit by a southbound 1999 Buick LeSabre at approximately 10:54 p.m., according to OHP officials.Norman PD: Suspect shot dead at end of high-speed chase
The Buick stopped after hitting Paxton. The driver was not injured, OHP officials said.
OHP listed “pedestrian action” as the cause of the accident.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0