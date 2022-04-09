ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma man dead after hit by vehicle on I-35 in Norman

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
NORMAN, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A Blanchard, Okla., man died Friday night after he was struck by a vehicle while walking across Interstate 35.

Christopher Paxton, 42, was pronounced dead on I-35 South, at mile marker 106 in Norman, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Paxton was crossing I-35 when he was hit by a southbound 1999 Buick LeSabre at approximately 10:54 p.m., according to OHP officials.

The Buick stopped after hitting Paxton. The driver was not injured, OHP officials said.

OHP listed “pedestrian action” as the cause of the accident.

Oklahoma authorities are investigating a car crash that left six teenage girls dead. According to NBC News, the incident took place at around 12:30 p.m. local time Tuesday in Tishomingo, a small town located about 100 miles away from Oklahoma City. Officials say the high-schoolers were riding in a small passenger vehicle when they crashed into a semi-truck at the intersection of US Highway 377 and Oklahoma State Highway 22.
