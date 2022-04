The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking information after dozens of dead snow geese were found dumped in Courtland. Conservation Officer Thor Nelson told SMN he found the geese on March 15 at the Minnesota River public access in Courtland during his daily rounds. One of the 27 geese had been partially cleaned, but the others were completely non-utilized, according to Nelson, who said he checks the area nearly every day.

