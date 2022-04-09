ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

‘Canceled’ prof: Bad things shouldn’t happen to people who post bad tweets

By Ilya Shapiro
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p6m8J_0f4YdEN600
Students heckled Ilya Shapiro at University of California Hastings College of Law after the law professor said President Biden's nomination for the Supreme Court would be a "lesser black woman." NY Post photo composite

“Shut up.”

That’s the response, cleaned up for publication, that I got from students at the University of California Hastings College of Law when I tried to speak there on March 1. They prevented the event from taking place, chanting and banging as if it were Occupy Wall Street.

Although a student organization had booked a room and invited me to discuss a timely subject on which I’d written a book — the politics of judicial nominations — a heckler’s veto prevailed. Applying a bad-faith lens to a poorly phrased tweet in which I criticized President Biden’s Supreme Court criteria, activists judged me a racist misogynist and my expertise illegitimate.

On Jan. 26, I tweeted that Judge Sri Srinivasan was the best candidate to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court. I felt — and still feel — that Biden should have considered all possible nominees, rather focus solely on black female candidates. Given Twitter’s character limit, I in-artfully said that whomever the president picked would be a “lesser black woman.” Though I deleted the tweet and apologized, I was suspended from my position at Georgetown’s Center for the Constitution pending an investigation into whether my social-media comments violated university policy. And now I wasn’t even allowed to express my ideas on another campus.

My experience was no isolated incident — not even for March 2022! The following week, a similar thing happened at Yale, ironically over a panel bringing together lawyers from the left and right who agreed on the importance of free speech. Then it happened again at the University of Michigan, when students obstructed a debate on Texas’ heartbeat bill. And that’s just law schools; forget the craziness that’s been going on for some time on undergraduate campuses!

The only thing these events had in common was that non-progressive speakers were presenting ideas that some students found objectionable, offensive, even repulsive. We’ve gotten to a place where questioning affirmative action or abortion is outside the academic Overton window, the acceptable range of policy views. It’s a damning indictment of the state of academia at a time when a toxic cloud has enveloped all of our public discourse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KULUK_0f4YdEN600
University of California Hastings College of Law invited Shapiro to speak in March, but the event was scuttled by chanting students.

But this problem isn’t limited to ivory towers and leafy quads. The trend of canceling speakers rather than challenging them also represents the loss of grace in our culture more broadly, the desire to ascribe malign motives to one’s political enemies and unwillingness to think of them as merely wrong, rather than evil.

Given the left’s control of the commanding heights of culture, education and technology, those expressing conservative views are much more frequently targeted by both online and real-world mobs and boycotts. But it happens to left-wingers too, like Whoopi Goldberg — who was ignorant about the Holocaust, not anti-Semitic. Even worse, it happens to regular people whose meager donations to politically incorrect causes gets them doxed, boycotted, fired, or, in Canada, frozen out of their bank accounts.

Although this cancel culture is easy to diagnose, it’s hard to remedy. Too many people have lost sight of the golden rule of treating others as they want to be treated. Although often ascribed to the Bible, that principle predates Christianity and indeed needs not be tied to any faith. Still, as American society has secularized, politics has replaced religion to fill the spiritual needs that humans have had since time immemorial. In that context, it’s easy to see one’s political opponents as heretics — and then of course their sacrilege isn’t worth hearing.

The problem goes far beyond academic freedom or speech on campus, worrying as developments in those areas are for the next generation — especially young lawyers, who’ll face much more challenging situations than bad tweets. How are we to continue as a nation if every policy disagreement is existential and every election a Manichean battle?

Two months ago, I jokingly tweeted at Whoopi that she and I ought to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast to hash stuff out. Indeed, I’m willing to go anywhere, or on any media program — Bill Maher might be good — to debate constitutional law or the importance of civil discourse.

But it’ll take more than canceled professors and pundits to get us back to a place where we can disagree without wanting to ruin the lives of people with whom we have those disagreements. It’ll take real courage from political leaders and cultural influencers to disrupt the current toxic moment.

Ilya Shapiro, author of Supreme Disorder: Judicial Nominations and the Politics of America’s Highest Court,” is on still leave from his position as senior lecturer and executive director of Georgetown’s Center for the Constitution as he awaits the result of the university’s investigation (now in its third month).

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ted Cruz demands Yale punish protesters who disrupted ‘free speech’ event featuring anti-LGBT+ group

Texas Senator Ted Cruz joined fellow Republicans in calling on Yale University to punish a group of students who disrupted an event last month that included a designated LGBT+ hate group, as he braces for protests against his own visit to the school.In what has billed by conservatives as an attack on “free speech”, the students held placards during the 10 March event by Yale’s Federalist Society, a traditionally conservative group, to voice their opposition, as Yale Daily News reported. It included a speaker from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), who have been described as “anti-LGBT+” by the Southern...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Bill Maher
The Independent

US Olympic figure skater quits at 16 after being linked to DoJ spy case

A figure skating prodigy has retired at the age of 16, just a month after it was revealed her family had allegedly been targeted by Chinese spies operating in the US. Insider reports that Alysa Liu, widely considered among the most talented skaters in the US, announced her retirement on Instagram on Saturday. The Olympian said she had reached all of her goals and that she was "satisfied" with her career. "I started skating when I was 5 so that's about 11 years on the ice and it's been an insane 11 years. A lot of good and...
SPORTS
Nieman Lab

“‘The truth’ was not true”: Two journalists are using unsealed documents and social media to reconstruct gray areas of Mexican history

On May 15, 1992, Rosalino Sánchez Félix, better known as Chalino Sánchez, was performing his first sold-out show in Culiacan, Sinaloa. What had been a special night for Chalino, who was singing in his hometown, took a turn when someone in the crowd passed him a note. He read it, his demeanor changed, and he continued singing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Biden Turns to Executive Action on Guns – and Maybe More

It was a big victory for President Joe Biden and supporters of gun safety rules, but it was also a kind of defeat: Americans can no longer legally buy or sell "ghost guns," firearms that have no serial numbers and can be acquired without a background check. But Biden did...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Education And Technology#Yale Law#Affirmative Action#The Supreme Court#Ishapiro
The Week

Ted Cruz asked if he'd 'fellate another man' during Yale Q&A

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) sputtered before answering a risqué question during a Q&A session at Yale University on Monday, Mediaite reports. "Assuming that it would end global hunger, would you fellate another man?" the questioner asked. Mediaite referred to the questioner as a student. In the video, he identifies himself as "Evan" after approaching the microphone during a live taping of the podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Waterloo Journal

School of medicine said the student, who shared on social media about intentionally injuring a patient because he mocked her for wearing a pronoun pin, followed the guidelines correctly

The medical school backed the fourth-year medical student who shared on her social media account that she deliberately injured a patient for mocking her pronoun badge. The University officials released a statement and said the medical student, who is also a transgender rights activist, followed the guidelines correctly. The medical school officials didn’t elaborate on how they came to their conclusions. The student, who was aspiring to become a medical doctor, said: “I never intended to harm the patient. I am truly sorry for poorly representing our school and our health system.”
ACCIDENTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy