ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

First issue of Captain America comic sells for $3.1M

By Nexstar Media Wire, Samantha Cortese, Robert Puente, Bobby Gonzalez, Michael Bartiromo
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qnkT0_0f4YdCbe00

( KTLA ) – A near-perfect issue of the first Captain America comic sold for $3.1 million at auction on Thursday.

“Captain America Comics” debuted at newsstands in December 1940, in the midst of World War II. The issue’s cover, well known to die-hard comic-book fans, famously featured an image of Captain America punching Adolf Hitler in the face.

“What better way to introduce a hero clad in the American flag during World War II than by showing him decking Hitler?” writes Marvel of the issue, which was written by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby.

Copy of ‘John Madden Football’ video game sells for world-record price: Here’s how much it went for

The comic was a hit. But original copies are harder and harder to come by — especially copies in near-mint condition.

One such copy (given a condition grade of 9.4) went up for auction Thursday as part of a Heritage Auctions’ Comics and Comic Art Signature Auction. Heritage Auctions had previously facilitated the sale of a different copy of the exact same comic book in 2019 — when it sold for just $915,000 — but bidding on this particular issue opened at $1,825,000 on Friday.

The issue eventually sold for $3,120,000, marking the fourth-highest price ever paid for a comic book at auction.

Other popular comics also set records at this week’s auction, including the issue that introduced the Fantastic Four and a “splash page” from 1964’s “Tales of Suspense” featuring Captain America.

“Every time I looked up during the comic art portion of the session, a new record was falling, and with the comic books, that trend continued,” said Barry Sandoval, the vice president of Heritage Auctions. “We knew this was a selection of truly exceptional material, and we’re thrilled bidders agreed with that.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Marvel Captain America With Prototype Shield Funko Pop Launches As an Exclusive

It's been nearly 11 years since Steve Rogers first picked up the vibranium shield from Howard Stark in Captain America: The First Avenger. It's an understatement to say that a lot has happened since then, but you can relive those Phase One days of the MCU with this new Funko Pop. It features Steve Rogers in his solider uniform, holding the prototype shield which is presented with a metallic finish.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Simon
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Jack Kirby
aiptcomics

New details emerge around ‘Captain America’ #0

New info has come to light thanks to Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty co-writer Collin Kelly in a new interview. Collaborating with Jackson Lanzing and Carmen Carnero, Captain America #0 launches a new era for Captain America on April 20th. “You can see in the #0 issue that we’re getting...
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Captain America/Iron Man #5

The time for the final showdown has come, but nothing is as it seems. As Captain America and Iron Man race to stop the cataclysm that Veronica Eden has put in motion, they realize that they may have missed a few red flags elsewhere…and an innocent person is about to pay the price.
COMICS
ComicBook

Anthony Mackie Filming Twisted Metal in a Few Weeks, Not Captain America 4

Captain America 4 is not the next thing on actor Anthony Mackie's schedule despite what you may have heard. Following an interview with ExtraTV last night that went viral, wherein the Avengers star responded to a question of when he starts "filming" by saying it would be "a few weeks," it has been assumed that he meant the upcoming Marvel Studios movie. In the interview Mackie was actually referring to Twisted Metal, the video game adaptation which is in the works as a TV series on Peacock. Sources at Disney have confirmed to ComicBook.com that Captain America 4 is not about to start filming.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Books#Comic Art#Heritage Auctions#Marvel Comics#Captain America#Ktla#American#John Madden Football#A Heritage Auctions
CBS 42

Trending Warmer Next Week; More Storms On The Way

After a chilly stretch Friday through Sunday morning, temperatures start to rebound back to where we’d expect for this time of year. Highs climb back into the mid to upper 70s Sunday under a sunny sky. The warm weather continues into the work-week, but rain chances return Monday and Tuesday. Additional showers and storms are […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 42

1 dead, 2 injured in Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Saturday night in Tuscaloosa. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers arrived to 21st Street around 10 p.m. to find Charlie Lee Thomas, 29, dead at the scene, as well as two others who had been injured. The other victims were […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
World War II
mensjournal.com

HBO Releases First Trailer for ‘We Own This City’ From ‘The Wire’ Creator

Fans of gritty HBO dramas like The Deuce and The Wire now have a new show to look forward to: We Own This City. The first teaser trailer for the six-hour limited series debuted today, and it explores the rampant corruption and abuse within the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force, as well as the federal investigation that exposed it. Jon Bernthal plays one of the central characters in the show, but some of the biggest stars are behind the camera. George Pelecanos and David Simon—alums of The Deuce and The Wire, among other hit HBO shows—are both involved with this new project.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS 42

5 arrested in Cleburne County drug bust

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Five people were arrested on drug charges following the execution of a search warrant in Cleburne County over the weekend. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and Heflin Police executed a search warrant on County Road 490 Sunday night around 8 p.m. The search warrant resulted in the arrests and […]
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Body found in Florida river

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a body has been found in a river near Crestview, Florida. Deputies said around 3 p.m. fishermen out on the Shoal River discovered a partially decomposed human body. The body was tangled in a tree south of the Shoal River bridge on […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
CBS 42

Man killed, 4 teens injured in Blount County crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash that left one man dead and four teenagers injured Sunday night in Blount County. According to ALEA, Alvin Lester Presely, 77, was driving along Alabama 75 near Firefighter Lane when he failed to yield the right of way and was struck […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy