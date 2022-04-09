ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First issue of Captain America comic sells for $3.1M

By Nexstar Media Wire, Robert Puente, Bobby Gonzalez, Samantha Cortese, Michael Bartiromo
 3 days ago

Other popular comics also set records at this week's auction, including the issue that introduced the Fantastic Four and a "splash page" from 1964's "Tales of Suspense" featuring Captain America.

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

