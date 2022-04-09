ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

First issue of Captain America comic sells for $3.1M

By Michael Bartiromo, Bobby Gonzalez, Nexstar Media Wire, Samantha Cortese, Robert Puente
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rQ0Zh_0f4Yd89z00

( KTLA ) – A near-perfect issue of the first Captain America comic sold for $3.1 million at auction on Thursday.

“Captain America Comics” debuted at newsstands in December 1940, in the midst of World War II. The issue’s cover, well known to die-hard comic-book fans, famously featured an image of Captain America punching Adolf Hitler in the face.

“What better way to introduce a hero clad in the American flag during World War II than by showing him decking Hitler?” writes Marvel of the issue, which was written by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby.

Copy of ‘John Madden Football’ video game sells for world-record price

The comic was a hit. But original copies are harder and harder to come by — especially copies in near-mint condition.

One such copy (given a condition grade of 9.4) went up for auction Thursday as part of a Heritage Auctions’ Comics and Comic Art Signature Auction. Heritage Auctions had previously facilitated the sale of a different copy of the exact same comic book in 2019 — when it sold for just $915,000 — but bidding on this particular issue opened at $1,825,000 on Friday.

The issue eventually sold for $3,120,000, marking the fourth-highest price ever paid for a comic book at auction.

Other popular comics also set records at this week’s auction, including the issue that introduced the Fantastic Four and a “splash page” from 1964’s “Tales of Suspense” featuring Captain America.

“Every time I looked up during the comic art portion of the session, a new record was falling, and with the comic books, that trend continued,” said Barry Sandoval, the vice president of Heritage Auctions. “We knew this was a selection of truly exceptional material, and we’re thrilled bidders agreed with that.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout: Eastwood burglaries

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Viewers have been reaching out to NewsChannel 9, asking us to investigate all the break-ins happening in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhoods, especially in the business district. Crime numbers obtained by NewsChannel 9 show a big spike in burglaries, up 100% from a year ago.  There are 18 this year, compared to nine at […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

UPDATE: JaQuan Thornton taken into custody

UPDATE (4/12/22 1:05 p.m.): Tuesday morning JaQuan Thornton was taken into custody, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. They, along with the Syracuse Police Department and the New York State Parole department, found Thornton at the Quality Inn on Farrell Road in the Town of Geddes He is being held at the Justice Center […]
SYRACUSE, NY
ComicBook

Marvel Captain America With Prototype Shield Funko Pop Launches As an Exclusive

It's been nearly 11 years since Steve Rogers first picked up the vibranium shield from Howard Stark in Captain America: The First Avenger. It's an understatement to say that a lot has happened since then, but you can relive those Phase One days of the MCU with this new Funko Pop. It features Steve Rogers in his solider uniform, holding the prototype shield which is presented with a metallic finish.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Simon
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Jack Kirby
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Captain America/Iron Man #5

The time for the final showdown has come, but nothing is as it seems. As Captain America and Iron Man race to stop the cataclysm that Veronica Eden has put in motion, they realize that they may have missed a few red flags elsewhere…and an innocent person is about to pay the price.
COMICS
ComicBook

Anthony Mackie Filming Twisted Metal in a Few Weeks, Not Captain America 4

Captain America 4 is not the next thing on actor Anthony Mackie's schedule despite what you may have heard. Following an interview with ExtraTV last night that went viral, wherein the Avengers star responded to a question of when he starts "filming" by saying it would be "a few weeks," it has been assumed that he meant the upcoming Marvel Studios movie. In the interview Mackie was actually referring to Twisted Metal, the video game adaptation which is in the works as a TV series on Peacock. Sources at Disney have confirmed to ComicBook.com that Captain America 4 is not about to start filming.
MOVIES
Deadline

Netflix Sets Feature Take Of ‘Irredeemable’ & ‘Incorruptible’ Graphic Novel Series With Jeymes Samuel Directing, Kemp Powers Writing, Jay-Z & James Lassiter Producing

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is developing a live-action feature take of the bestselling Boom! Studios comic series Irredeemable and its sister title Incorruptible with BAFTA-winning The Harder They Fall filmmaker Jeymes Samuel directing, Oscar-nominated scribe Kemp Powers writing and producers Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter and James Lassiter on board. Samuel will also produce. Carter and Lassiter will produce through their overall deal at the streamer with Stephen Christy and Ross Richie from Boom! Studios. Powers and Adam Yoelin will serves as EPs. In the graphic novel series, when the world’s most powerful and beloved superhero, the god-like Plutonian, inexplicably begins slaughtering...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Books#Comic Art#Heritage Auctions#Captain America#Ktla#American#John Madden Football#A Heritage Auctions
Variety

‘The Crown’ Prequel: Discussions Begin Between Netflix and Producer Left Bank

Click here to read the full article. Netflix and “The Crown” producer Left Bank Pictures have been in discussions over a prequel to the British royal drama series, a source confirmed Friday. However, the prequel is not in development nor greenlit. The prequel would start with the death of Queen Victoria in 1901, and would run up to where “The Crown” began, which was with the wedding of Queen Elizabeth II in 1947. “The Crown” creator Peter Morgan would also pen the prequel, which would run for three to five seasons, according to a report in the Daily Mail, described by...
TV SERIES
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fugitive of the Week: Orendez Walls

(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for 22-year-old Orendez Walls.  Walls has two active warrants for participating in the armed robbery of an individual in the parking lot of the Staybridge Suites in the Town of Salina, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The other is in […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
World War II
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Judah Mintz, a ESPN Top 50 recruit, chooses Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — Judah Mintz is coming to Syracuse.  Many looked at this young man as the missing piece to SU’s 2022 recruiting class puzzle and on Thursday evening, the Orange landed him. Mintz is the highest ranked player to commit to ‘Cuse for next season, checking in at #35 in ESPN’s top 100.  The Washington […]
SYRACUSE, NY
hypebeast.com

Five Reasons Why Sonic the Hedgehog Is A Truly Iconic Character

The beloved blue video game character Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen in a new movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Produced by Paramount, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 follows the latest adventure of Sonic and his friends in a high-tech, high-speed world. Sonic’s distinct appearance, heroic personality and unusual powers have captivated fans across different creative realms including film, games, music and fashion. Before the latest movie with Sonic the Hedgehog arrives, HYPEBEAST is looking back at the top five reasons why he’s reached icon status.
VIDEO GAMES
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Rochester mobster recaptured after escaping custody in Florida

ORLANDO, F.L. (WROC) — A Rochester mobster who escaped custody by walking away from a halfway house on March 28 was recaptured in Florida Monday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Dominic Taddeo was caught “without incident” around 11:00 a.m. in Hialeah, roughly 200 miles from Orlando, where he’d been staying at a halfway house. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
The US Sun

Sonic the Hedgehog 2: When does it premiere in theaters?

Whether it's from his titular videogame franchise or other multimedia appearances, Sonic the Hedgehog is heavily recognized by the public. The first live-action Sonic the Hedgehog film was released in February of 2020 and left fans wondering about the sequel. Sonic the Hedgehog 2: When does it premiere in theaters?
VIDEO GAMES
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Felisha Legette-Jack formally introduced as SU women’s head basketball coach

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Felisha Legette-Jack was formally introduced as the new Syracuse women’s head basketball coach in front of media, fans, friends, and family Monday. “I’m coming home! These words bring me great joy,” Legette-Jack said. “I thank Chancellor Syverud and Director of Athletics John Wildhack for this amazing opportunity. It is a privilege […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

1K+
Followers
847
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy