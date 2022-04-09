ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Luke Fickell and Gino Guidugli Give their Thoughts on 2022 UC Spring Game

By Russ Heltman
The Bearcats have two spring practices remaining.

CINCINNATI — Check out what Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell and quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli had to say about UC's 2022 Spring Game.

Full comments below.

Luke Fickell Spring Game Press Conference (; 5:42)
Gino Guidugli Spring Game Press Conference (; 1:37)

