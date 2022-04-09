Army coaches looking for more progress following two weeks of spring football camp

WEST POINT – Army’s second week of spring ball culminated with a full scrimmage on a wet and cold Saturday. Coach Jeff Monken saw positives but there’s still something to be desired.

“There were some guys who did some good things,’’ he said, “and there were units that had good plays and did some good things that were positive. There’s just a whole lot that we’ve got to correct and get better at … individually and as a team.

“We’ve got two more weeks and hopefully next Saturday’s scrimmage will be better than today's (and) we will look better, we'll perform better (and) the guys will do better with their assignments and fundamentals. It'll be a good assessment for us to see if we're really Improving.’’

The spring camp will wrap up with the annual Black-Gold Scrimmage on Friday, April 22.

"We got out there and competed really for the first time,'' said quarterback Cade Ballard. "I thought there was a lot of competitive juices out there flowing and that's always great. I felt like the whole team got better today.''

One concern that has plagued the offense during camp is putting the ball on the ground too much, notably in the center and quarterback exchange.

“We don’t have any trouble putting it on the ground,’’ Monken said wryly. “It’s on the ground all the time.’’ While that has probably raised the hackles of the coaches on offense, Monken said credit should also go to the defense for the takeaways. “Some guys did a good job knocking the ball loose,’’ he said.

Rising senior quarterback Tyhier Tyler has secured his role as the likely starter. Rising junior Ballard is “having a good spring,’’ Monken said. “I would be completely confident if he was our starting quarterback and played every snap of the season.’’

"I played well,'' Ballard said. "Obviously I have stuff I've got to be critical about and get better at, like everybody else.'' He noted he has to be more precise with his footwork.

Rising senior Jemel Jones has also had a good camp and becoming more consistent in his game, Monken said.

Rising sophomore Bryson Daily has also played well behind center. He ran hard on Saturday, escaping tacklers or running over them. “It was fun to watch him make some plays,’’ said Monken, who also liked some things he saw from rising sophomores Ahlon Mitchell and Alex Meredith, a former recruit who is returning to football after two years away.

The coaching staff did not employ the full playbook for Saturday’s scrimmage.

“There's too many young guys that haven't played and their heads would be swimming,’’ Monken said. “We want to give all those guys a chance to get in there and compete. So we've we purposely kind of left some things out and we'll push those to the summer. What we’re after this spring is competition and guys playing physical and evaluating – I think it’s given us a chance to do that.’’

Monken noted the experienced players should be able to pick up the remainder of the playbook rather handily.

