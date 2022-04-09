ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle along Route 9 in Howell

By Olivia Liu, Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago
HOWELL – A Berkeley Township man died after being struck by a vehicle on Route 9 Friday night around 9:35 p.m., police said.

The Howell Police Department said the 56-year-old pedestrian was walking north on Route 9 when a vehicle driven by a 45-year-old Jackson resident struck him from behind.

The accident happened between New Friendship Road and Salem Hill Road, the police department said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Howell police, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team are investigating. The police department said the driver was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.

The police department is asking witnesses to call Patrolman Matthew Cherney of the Howell Police Traffic Safety Unit at 732-938-4575, ext. 2629, or Detective Brian Boryszewski of the Prosecutors Office at 732-431-7160, ext. 4082.

Olivia Liu is a reporter covering transportation, Red Bank and western Monmouth County. She can be reached at oliu@gannett.com.

