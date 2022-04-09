ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County man arrested after pulling out gun in road rage incident

By Tyler Watkins
 3 days ago
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A Monroe County man has been arrested after he pulled a gun out during a road rage incident on Friday, April 8.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Laquavis Hudson, 25, was charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and improper exhibition of a firearm.

The incident occurred along Burton Drive in Tavernier at approximately 4 p.m.

The victim and Hudson were driving on Burton Drive toward U.S. 1 when Hudson passed the victim at a high rate of speed, according to police. Hudson and the victim then began arguing at a red light as they continued to travel north on U.S. 1.

The victim said Hudson then pointed a handgun while they continued traveling along the roadway, according to MCSO.

MCSO deputies were able to locate Hudson and found a 9mm magazine was found in the car. He admitted that a road rage incident did occur earlier, according to MCSO.

According to the report, Hudson stated he was traveling from his girlfriend’s house on his way to work.

Deputies then found a loaded handgun and a second magazine after searching his girlfriend’s house.

Hudson was then taken to Monroe County jail.

