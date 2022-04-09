ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What happened at the end of The Witcher 3?

By Cian Maher
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople have started to calm down about the prospect of a new Witcher game finally being in development, although spirited theory-crafters are still firing on all cylinders. Will we see the return of the White Wolf, or is he too busy crushing fancy grapes in Witcher France? What about Ciri? Anyone...

The Real Reason The New Witcher Switched To Unreal 5

Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5 is nothing short of impressive. The next-generation game engine has already proven its capabilities in epic demos. But, not every developer has had access to the engine. That all changed during a recent presentation about Unreal Engine 5 hosted by Epic Games. Epic Games announced that it is officially making Unreal Engine 5 open to the public, giving access to any developers interested in using the engine. But that wasn't all the presentation had to offer.
ComicBook

PS4 Is Getting Some Nintendo Switch Exclusive Games Soon

The PS4 is getting a few Nintendo Switch console exclusive games in the near future. Of course, none of these games are Nintendo-published games, as Nintendo-published Nintendo Switch games stay exclusive to Nintendo Switch. That doesn't mean the games aren't notable though. The first is The House of the Dead: Remake, which was just released exclusively on Nintendo Switch this week but has now appeared in the PSN backend (via Gematsu). This not only leaks a PS4 port, but indicates it's coming to the console soon.
PC Gamer

Orcs Must Die 3: Tipping the Scales DLC slithers out today

Lay down your spike traps and prepare for a new type of horde, as Orcs Must Die 3 (opens in new tab)'s DLC Tipping the Scales pours angry lizard men all over your PC. Tipping the Scales introduces a whole new race to the comical tower defence. The Tuatara are a colourful reptilian race whose hardened scales apparently limit the amount of damage they take. Within the Tuatara's cold-blooded throngs is a new enemy type, the Tuatara Assassin, who can sneakily avoid your traps.
Polygon

Where to unlock Extreme trials in FFXIV Endwalker guide

Once you finish the main scenario quest of FFXIV: Endwalker, you may want to take up a slightly harder challenge: fighting the Extreme versions of the trials you already faced. Our FF14: Endwalker guide explains where to find and unlock the Extreme trials at the end of Endwalker. Update (April...
Polygon

BioShock Infinite’s viral Bread Boy, explained by its creator

BioShock Infinite has a stand-out, iconic NPC: the Bread Boy. The Bread Boy appears in BioShock Infinite’s Burial at Sea DLC episodes, in an over-the-top Parisian dream sequence. He was the subject of a recent viral tweet that poked a bit of fun at what the tweeter saw as a hamfisted way to tell players, hey! You’re in Paris!
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
ComicBook

PS4 Players Just Got a Major Freebie

PS4 players just got a major freebie, courtesy of PlayStation and one of the most popular streaming subscription services on the Internet. So far, the freebie is exclusive to PS4 and the PS4 Pro, which means if you're on PS5, you're out of luck, though PS Plus subscribers on PS5 did just get one of the most popular games of all time for free. This new PS4 freebie doesn't require PS Plus though. If you haven't seen it already, for a limited time, all PS4 users can grab a limited-time subscription to Apple TV+ for free, no strings attached. That said, while there are barriers to entry, those who do take advantage of this offer will want to be diligent otherwise the free subscription may quickly turn into a reoccurring payment.
Polygon

A new Tomb Raider is coming, built on Unreal Engine 5

Lara Croft’s next adventure, the 13th mainline Tomb Raider game, is now in development, Crystal Dynamics confirmed Tuesday. The developer said the next Tomb Raider game will be built using Epic Games’ newly launched Unreal Engine 5 to deliver “next-level storytelling and gameplay experiences.” Crystal Dynamics has used its own Foundation Engine for recent Tomb Raider games.
Primetimer

As a TV show, Paramount+'s Halo lacks the immersive capability that has made the video game franchise so phenomenally successful

"Between the series’s somewhat nondescript visual style and its overwhelming exposition, Halo is bogged down by world-building and almost hampered by its source material," says Roxana Hadadi of the video game adaptation. "Not even the singular intensity of Pablo Schreiber, a man who somehow made being a leprechaun god both scary and sexy on American Gods, can entirely hold one’s attention. To be fair, Paramount+ only provided critics two advance episodes of Halo... There are seven episodes left to go in this first season, a second season already ordered, and $90 million already spent. Maybe with time, Halo will develop an identity of its own. But these first two episodes bring to mind an array of sci-fi series that have come before, from Altered Carbon to Cowboy Bebop to Westworld (all of which had stronger beginnings). And the things that should set Halo apart — like thrilling action sequences that honor the video game’s many first-person-shooter iterations or a strong sense of the enmity between humans and the alien Covenant force that aligns with the franchise’s lengthy backstory — don’t yet click."
ComicBook

Call of Duty Is Reportedly Finally Coming to Nintendo Switch

Activision's Call of Duty franchise sounds like it will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch at a time in the near future. In the past, Nintendo as a whole hasn't been a stranger to the Call of Duty series. Both the Nintendo Wii and the Nintendo Wii U had various Call of Duty titles come to each platform at one time or another. However, since the launch of the Switch in 2017, Call of Duty has only appeared on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC hardware. Based on what one insider has now revealed, though, this shouldn't be true for much longer.
dbltap.com

Capcom Reveals New Multiplayer IP Exoprimal

Capcom's upcoming multiplayer co-op game Exoprimal was revealed as part of Sony's latest State of Play. Set in the year 2043, Exoprimal sees a group of Exofighters battle for survival as strange vortexes have been appearing throughout the world. Using futuristic Exosuits, the group must face off against hordes of deadly dinosaurs who threaten humanity.
CinemaBlend

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Ending Explained: What Happened With Michael And Booker

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Season 4 finale of Star Trek: Discovery. Read at your own risk!. Star Trek: Discovery bowed for Season 4 over on Paramount+, and it was one for the books. Season 4 saw Michael face improbable odds similar to a Kobayashi Maru and even saw a brief breakup between her and longtime beau Cleveland Booker. It all culminated in a big showdown, where the fate of the world and so many other things were on the line.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Ubisoft's Star Wars Game Gets Release Date Update From Insider

Ubisoft's upcoming open-world title set within the Star Wars universe reportedly won't be releasing for quite some time. In early 2021, Ubisoft announced that it has partnered with LucasFilm Games to develop a game associated with Star Wars. At the time, details on the project were incredibly sparse, likely because the deal between both parties had only just come to fruition. Now, over a year later, a new report has come about suggesting that this Star Wars project likely won't see the light of day for many more years.
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Game DLC Characters Detailed

In case you missed it, it was recently revealed that the Demon Slayer video game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles would receive additional characters via paid DLC from the anime and manga series' Entertainment District Arc for use in the title's Versus mode. Publisher SEGA and developer CyberConnect2 have now revealed additional details about the new characters set to join the fighting video game, and it all starts with Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, this summer.
Polygon

Destiny 2 Defenses Down challenge, Vow of the Disciple Exhibition encounter

In this Destiny 2 guide, we’ll explain the Defenses Down challenge for the Exhibition encounter, as well as some strategies for completing it. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen’s Vow of the Disciple raid saw its third challenge launch the week of April 5, 2022. The raid’s challenges will rotate through the four raid encounters on a week-by-week basis.
Polygon

Russian Doll season 2 trailer hints at a multiverse-spanning treasure hunt

With less than a month to go before the return of Russian Doll, Netflix has released a new trailer for the Emmy Award-winning comedy-drama’s second season. Following their escape from the time-loop in season one, Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan Zaveri (Charlie Barnett) once again stumble into a time travel conundrum after boarding a subway train that transports them back in time to several different eras and places, including 1980s New York. Aside from this new loop, it looks like Nadia and Alan will also be searching for a fabled cache of gold that appears to have mysteriously vanished from out of time and space. Jinkies!
Polygon

Dying Light 2 to get new game plus mode this month

The upcoming patch for Dying Light 2 Stay Human will bring the biggest update to the game — including a new game plus mode. The update will arrive later this month on all platforms. There are no further details on exactly what the new patch and the new game plus mode will include, but the official Dying Light Twitter account promises that it will be one of the biggest updates to Dying Light 2 yet.
SVG

Shroud Reveals The Game He'd Love To Make

Shroud recently revealed the kind of game he would like to make — if anyone would be interested, that is. In the past, the streamer has aired out opinions on games of the year, which weapons should be buffed in the battle royale of the month, and other analyses on the types of games he likes, but this is his first time going into detail on his dream game.
Polygon

Xbox’s big Spring Sale is live — here are 13 games to pick up

Microsoft’s Xbox Spring Sale is live, and that means plenty of video games are available at discounted prices. There are more than 700 games and bundles discounted, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC, so we’ve curated some of the best on offer. The sale ranges...
