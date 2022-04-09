Letters to the editor: Support for Ayub; Fryhoff has nothing to do with signs

Ayub has delivered as promised

Sheriff Bill Ayub was elected to his first term after making several promises to Ventura County residents. He promised to keep our communities safe, build relationships that increase public trust, support and develop his team, find better strategies to address homelessness and mental health issues and maintain high levels of accountability. By all accounts, Sheriff Ayub has lived up to each one of these promises.

Crime in the cities the Sheriff patrols are at record lows and Sheriff Ayub has developed and implemented strategies that have kept our cities among the safest in the country.

Despite the pandemic that kept people from meeting in person for nearly two years, Sheriff Ayub and his team built relationships with government partners and local non-profit groups in ways that benefit our residents and build trust. They obtained a $1 million grant to work with two non-profits to mentor and develop disadvantaged middle-school youth in Oxnard and Fillmore. Under Sheriff Ayub’s leadership, the agency created the Veteran’s Outreach In Crisis Events (VOICE) to provide specialized responses to our military veteran population who might be experiencing a mental health crisis.

Sheriff Ayub increased transparency and accountability by creating public facing transparency dashboards that allow members of the public to closely examine uses of force, data on enforcement stops conducted by his deputies, and crime and traffic data for Sheriff’s jurisdictions.

In order to save CCW applicants several trips to the Sheriff’s Office, he developed an online application process. These are just a few of the innovative strategies Sheriff Bill Ayub has implemented to make our communities among the safest in the country (go to ayubforsheriff.com for a complete list). Sheriff Bill Ayub promised and he delivered, and that is why I will vote for his re-election on June 7.

Angela McCampbell, Ventura

Fryhoff has no control over signs

Re: Robin Curry’s April 5 letter, “Campaign signs violate laws”:

It’s obvious to me that Ms. Curry has never been involved in a political campaign, otherwise she would understand that the “candidate” in this case, Mr. Fryhoff, running for Sheriff in the June primary, has no control over the placing of some political signs.

Supporters become very engaged in supporting their candidate, and in doing so tend to place signs wherever they think is most visible to you, the voter. As a former elected official, I know this firsthand. Well-meaning supporters, for the most part, have no idea that a Municipal Sign Code exists. The candidate has little or no control over where supporters place his/her sign(s) regardless of how many times they are given instructions.

Once the candidate is informed of the violation, I am sure they make every effort of complying with the Municipal Code.

Barbra Williamson, Simi Valley