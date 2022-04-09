‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ runs away with domestic box office

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” ran away with the domestic box office Friday night.

The video-game-inspired flick grossed $26.5 million on its opening night, according to IMDB’s Box Office Mojo database .

“Ambulance,” a Michael Bay thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal, came next, grossing $3.2 million on its premiere.

Michael Bay’s flick, “Ambulance” grossed more than $3 million on its opening night. Andrew Cooper/Universal Pictures via APMarvel Studios’ “Morbius” is reaching nearly $50 million in total gross in its second weekend.Jay Maidment/Sony Pictures via AP

“Morbius,” the latest movie based on a Marvel Comics character, followed with $2.9 million Friday and $49.8 million cumulatively.