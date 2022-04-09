ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ runs away with domestic box office

By Conor Skelding
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” ran away with the domestic box office Friday night.

The video-game-inspired flick grossed $26.5 million on its opening night, according to IMDB’s Box Office Mojo database .

“Ambulance,” a Michael Bay thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal, came next, grossing $3.2 million on its premiere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HHfFk_0f4YblNN00 Michael Bay’s flick, “Ambulance” grossed more than $3 million on its opening night. Andrew Cooper/Universal Pictures via AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Id8cU_0f4YblNN00 Marvel Studios’ “Morbius” is reaching nearly $50 million in total gross in its second weekend.Jay Maidment/Sony Pictures via AP

“Morbius,” the latest movie based on a Marvel Comics character, followed with $2.9 million Friday and $49.8 million cumulatively.

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Morbius sets unwanted record at the box office

Morbius has become the new owner of an unwanted box office record. Introducing Jared Leto's living vampire to Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Morbius was panned by critics upon its release, putting thoughts of a sequel or any future character expansion into doubt. To compound the situation, Forbes reports that Morbius earned...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 mocks design backlash in new trailer

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is about to drop yet another trailer today (March 14), but to tease its release, the filmmakers have been getting us hyped at the expense of that original Sonic movie design. Sonic's voice actor Ben Schwartz shared the newest trailer on Twitter ahead of time, but...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Sonic and Knuckles go head to head in final trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Gotta go fast! Paramount Pictures has released the final trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. In the final teaser, which can be viewed above, the Blue Blur (voiced by Ben Schwartz) interrupts a wedding, skis down the side of a snow-covered mountain, and narrowly escapes an array of explosions all while trying to save the world with trusty pal Miles 'Tails' Prower (voiced by Tails’ video game voice actor Colleen O’Shaughnessey) by his side.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Character Posters Released

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is officially set to debut in theaters early next month on April 8th, which means that the promotional machine for the title has kicked into full gear. In addition to the official rating for the sequel becoming public, Paramount Pictures has released a series of posters for characters from the upcoming movie like Sonic himself, Tails, Knuckles, and Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Michael Bay
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
WDW News Today

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Surpasses $800 Million at Domestic Box Office

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” has broken yet another record and has become the third film in history to surpass $800 million at the domestic box office. The film made more than “Avatar” and now follows “Avengers: Endgame” which made $858 million and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” which made $936 million.
MOVIES
Collider

Jim Carrey Contributed to Dr. Robotnik Story in Upcoming 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Comic

With the release of the highly anticipated Sonic The Hedgehog 2 film quickly approaching, fans are clamoring to get their hands on any new content related to the Blue Blur's next theatrical outing. It was also announced back in July 2021 that there would be a comic book connecting the two films together. New details have been provided from the comic's author Kiel Phegley, including the release date of the comic being March 23 and that the comic includes a story that was "spearheaded" by Dr. Robotnik actor, Jim Carrey.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic The Hedgehog 2#Imdb#Box Office Mojo#Universal Pictures#Ap Marvel Studios#Sony Pictures#Marvel Comics
SVG

Sonic The Hedgehog Finally Dashes Into Elden Ring

Now that "Elden Ring" has finally been released — to critic and fan praise — players are taking the time to uncover all of the title's hidden secrets and legendary armaments. While some players have set to work proving why it's actually beneficial to kill traveling merchants, finding ultra-hidden walls, or detailing some of the trickier NPC quests in the game, other players have sunk their teeth into the multiplayer offerings.
VIDEO GAMES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
New York Post

Brooch from Titanic with Jack and Rose-like love story up for auction

It’s a love story that lasted over a century. Titanic survivor Roberta Maioni was just 20 years old when she found romance with a young gentleman steward aboard the ill-fated voyage. The first-class passenger fell in love with an unnamed crew member, who gifted her a white brooch the...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
MOVIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy