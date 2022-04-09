Get the 'Wright' answers for insurance

Name: Kristen Wright.

Age: 43.

Business name: WrightWay Insurance; 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; call 480-363-2055.

Town/neighborhood: Sun City/Surprise.

Personal background highlights: Born and raised in Arizona.

Professional background highlights: I have been in the medical insurance industry for 23 years, 13 of them specializing in Medicare. I got my start taking calls for an insurance company. After years of hearing many concerns and complaints from customers saying the person that set up their Medicare plans failed to inform them of important information they needed, I decided I did not want that for my mother, father or the rest of the senior community, so I got my insurance license and have been in love with my job ever since!

What I do: I help educate the rules and regulations, the ins and outs, the options and legal rights that seniors have with Medicare.

What I like most about my business: I am given the opportunity every day to meet amazing people. I can help seniors navigate through the maze that is Medicare and help find the plan that is right for each individual person.

Changes I’d like to see in the industry: False or misleading information. There are many organizations that are just about making the money. I am about helping people and making it easier to understand Medicare, making sure seniors have the right coverage for them, not me.

What am I promoting: Medicare education, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage, Dental coverage, cancer protection, life insurance, retirement protection

What I’m excited about and why: My son! After great loss 15 years ago, being able to watch him grow up healthy and happy lights my life!

My family: I am lucky to still have my mother and father with me. My sister, nieces and my little monster child.

People who inspire me (and how): My mother! She raised my sister and I as a single mother for years. She taught us how to be strong, independent women.

My advice to today’s youth: Listen to your elders — shockingly enough, they do know what they are talking about. I know, I was surprised too!

Editor’s Note: If you would like your business profiled here, please email rbradshaw@iniusa.org to obtain a form to fill out and return.