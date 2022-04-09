ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caesars Promo Code hits the octagon for UFC 273

By Charlie Kelly, Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
The Caesars Promo Code lands a knockout blow ahead of UFC 273.

New York Post readers can get their hands on a huge new customer offer with Caesars Sportsbook. Check out how to claim a first deposit bonus up to $1,500, ahead of a fantastic UFC 273 card.

Bettors new to Caesars Sportsbook will be able to take advantage of bet insurance on your first sports wager, up to a value of $1,100.

When it comes to risk-free bet offers, Caesars’ offer is certainly one of the best, with a very generous offer getting your new sportsbook account off to a great start. You will not find a higher sum anywhere else.

UFC 273: The Preview

The treats for MMA fans keep on coming in 2022. This Saturday’s UFC 273 will see featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski defend his title against fan favorite Chan Sung Jung, the Korean Zombie.

Volkanovski surprised many when he took the featherweight belt from Max Holloway in December 2019, but he’s had few doubters since. Holloway looked unstoppable prior to meeting the Australian, but Volkanovski had answers for everything Blessed threw at him. The rematch was closer to call, but as the old adage goes, you have to take the belt from the champ.

Brian Ortega was next in line to test Volkanovski’s resolve and only ended up solidifying his position as the featherweight division’s chief punishment taker. Due to a Holloway injury a new path opened up, and the UFC’s very own Korean Zombie stepped up to the plate.

With all-out wars, last-second stoppages, three Performance of the Night bonuses, two Submission of the Night bonuses, one KO of the Night bonus and one title fight, Chan Sung Jung has become the definition of a cult hero. Now, he has the chance to solidify his status with UFC gold. It may not be the Holloway trilogy, but this is a fight for the fans.

Another title fight between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling co-headlines the event, but a different fight is capturing the imagination of the public. This will be Khamzat Chimaev’s first real test since storming onto the scene and going on an unprecedented run, winning a record three UFC fights in two months. Now in his sights is ex-title challenger and No. 2 welterweight Gilbert Burns.

What is the Caesars Promo Code?

Caesars Promo CodeNYPBONUSCZR

Caesars PromoGet up to $1,100 in first bet insurance

Caesars Promo Code T&CsNew users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.

Caesars Sportsbook Existing Customer Offers

Caesars Profit Boosts

Who doesn’t like a little extra bang for their buck? Caesars Profit Boosts increase the net winnings of your bet by a given percentage, and can be applied to plenty of types of bets.

Profit Boosts can be applied to both Straight bets (money line, spread, total) and Parlays, but there are also Profit Boosts that’ll exclusively apply to Straight bets only, Parlays only, or even Parlays with a set number of legs. Profit Boosts can be applied to a variety of sports and bet types, but only those available will appear in your bet slip.

Keep an eye out for any profit boosts in your ‘Bonus Drawer’ on Caesars Sportsbook.

Refer a Friend, Get a Bonus

21+, T&Cs apply

An easy way to grab yourself $100 in free bets is to simply refer your friend with our unique referral link. After they’ve deposited $50, you will receive $100 in free bets.

One of the best referral deals of any sportsbooks out there, with a limit of 10 friends you can refer.

