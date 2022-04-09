ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunter Biden benefited from dad’s connections his entire career

By Jon Levine and
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
Hunter Biden caught his first break in 1988 when he was busted for drug possession. Suchat Pederson/The News Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK

Hunter Biden has been living off his father’s influence and connections his entire life, a review of public information and data contained on his old laptop show.

The future first son caught his first break back in 1988 when he was busted for drug possession. At a time when Sen. Joe Biden was pushing stiffer sentences for drug users to bolster his War on Drugs bonafides, Hunter Biden was treated with kid gloves.

“I was cited for possession of a controlled substance in Stone Harbor, NJ. There was a pre-trial intervention and the record was expunged,” he said in a disclosure after being nominated to serve on the Amtrak Reform Board in 2006.

Biden family benefits continued for Hunter when he applied to Yale Law School.

Dean Guido Calabresi got a call from the school’s most powerful alumnus, President Bill Clinton, who asked him to accept Hunter Biden, a recent Georgetown graduate, according to a 2019 report in Chronicle of Higher Education.

Calabresi, who had walled off the dean’s office from the admissions process at Yale Law to avoid just such pressure, told Clinton that he would not intercede. The admissions office then rejected Hunter.

But Calabresi met with Hunter, encouraged him to go to a different law school and to then apply to Yale as a transfer student. Hunter Biden went to Georgetown University Law for a year, and was admitted to Yale in the summer of 1994.

Clinton nominated Calabresi to a federal judgeship that same year. At the time, Sen. Joe Biden was chairman of the Judiciary Committee, the person in charge of shepherding Calabresi’s nomination.

Guido Calabresi told The Post he knew nothing of Hunter’s law school acceptance at the time.

“I had nothing to do with that acceptance and don’t recall knowing of it at the time,” Calabresi, now 89, told The Post.

“The only qualification Hunter seems to have had was his last name,” GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik told The Post. The upstate Republican and House GOP Conference chairwoman has vowed to subpoena the first son if her party retakes the House in the 2022 midterms.

The good news kept coming for Hunter, whose professional career took off with lightening speed. In 1996, fresh out of law school, Hunter snagged a job with giant Delaware-based bank MBNA — his father’s largest campaign donor. The $100,000-a-year gig came with an undisclosed signing bonus, according to the book Laptop From Hell by Post columnist Miranda Devine. Within a year, he was an executive vice president of the bank.

President Bill Clinton, whose campaign Hunter worked on, smiles as his portrait is unveiled by Yale University Law School Dean Guido Calabresi

When MBNA founder Charlie Cawley died in 2015, Hunter Biden was invited to the funeral by former Delaware Sen. Ted Kaufman, one of Joe Biden’s closest associates, emails from the laptop show.

In 1998, having tired of banking, Hunter Biden reached out to William Oldaker, a D.C. lawyer who worked on his father’s aborted 1988 presidential campaign, for help getting a job with the Clinton administration. Oldaker put out feelers to Commerce Secretary William Daley, another Biden campaign alum, who netted him a gig as a “policy director specializing in the burgeoning Internet economy,” according to the New Yorker. During this time, Hunter was still being paid as a lobbyist for the bank, taking a $100,000 annual retainer for five years, according to Laptop From Hell.

When President George W. Bush and Republicans came to town after the 2000 election, Hunter Biden decamped with Oldaker to the lobbying shop Oldaker, Biden & Belair. Plum corporate board positions followed, including one with Eudora Global, an investment firm founded by another Joe Biden donor, Jeff Cooper.

At a time when then-Sen. Joe Biden was pushing stiffer sentences for drug users to bolster his War on Drugs bonafides, Hunter was treated with kid gloves for his own drugs offense.

In January 2006, Joe Biden was once against thinking about the presidency and was looking for his son to knock off the lobbying and find a more low-profile private-sector job. Hunter Biden’s uncle James got in touch with New York financial advisor Anthony Lotito about the purchase of a hedge fund called Paradigm, according to legal filings from Lotito obtained by Politico.

Lotito did not respond to requests for comment from The Post.

The Bidens received a million bucks of financing for the purchase of the hedge fund in 2009 from the St. Louis law firm SimmonsCooper, whose managing partner was Jeff Cooper. The venture ended badly and the Bidens had to return the cash.

In 2010 Hunter Biden became “of counsel” at the law firm Boies, Schiller and Flexner — headed by Democratic super lawyer David Boies. In a Jan. 16, 2017 email to Hunter Biden from Eric Schwerin. it is revealed that the Boies firm was paying Hunter $216,000 annually.

It was a “no-show” job that did not require Hunter Biden to keep regular office hours or attend meetings, according to Laptop From Hell.

Schwerin was the president of Hunter Biden’s investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners, an investment firm mentioned throughout the hard drive in messages linking Hunter and his father to shady foreign deals.

Reps for the Boies law firm did not respond to request for comment from The Post.

“The allegations of corruption against the Bidens — as documented in Hunter’s laptop—are serious and real. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is desperately trying to cover up the evidence of corruption. There needs to be a Special Counsel that doesn’t answer to Joe Biden to fairly investigate the allegations of Biden family corruption,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told The Post.

