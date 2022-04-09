Sun City new COVID cases still go down

The Arizona Department of Health Services is now reporting the number of new cases by ZIP code in the last month through April 8. The ADHS website switched from daily to weekly reporting of COVID cases starting March 23. These reports will show the comparison for the current reporting week against the previous week.

Here are the number of COVID-19 case numbers since the last month for ZIP codes that include the Sun Cities and some surrounding areas, according to the ADHS. Arizona health officials said more than 90% of cases were mapped to the address of the patient’s residence:

Sun Cities totals

March 13-30 -- 118

March 31-April 8 -- 97

DECREASE (21): 17%

85351 (Sun City)

March 17-23 -- 41

March 31-April 8 -- 28

DECREASE (13): 31%

85373 (Sun City, some Peoria and Surprise)

March 17-23 -- 36

March 31-April 8 -- 21

DECREASE (15): 41%

85375 (Sun City West)

March 17-23 -- 46

March 31-April 8 -- 48

INCREASE (2): 4%

To see full numbers across the state, click here .