Pinellas County, FL

St. Pete rapper Rod Wave shells out $25K in free gas to hundreds

By Annie Mapp
 3 days ago

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) — Local rapper Rod Wave donated $25,000 worth of free gasoline Saturday at the Sunoco Gas Station on 34th Street South.

“It’s a hundred dollars to fill my tank right now and with an SUV, it’s a big relief having this extra cushion,” St. Pete resident Jazmina Jenkins said.

Audi torn in half after hitting tree in Polk County

Wave told 8 On Your Side it’s a way to give back to his community amidst the high gas prices.

“It was crazy to me how much gas had went up. For me on an everyday basis, it doesn’t affect me much, but I know it’s people out there that really need it,” Wave said.

Hundreds of St. Pete residents took advantage of the kind gesture. The event started at noon, but dozens of cars were lined up three hours before.

“It’s a big relief, I’m on a fixed income and this is big for me,” St. Pete resident Michael Lutcher said.

Local law enforcement were on hand to ensure the event ran smoothly. Wave plans to keep giving back to his community.

“Without what they gave to me, I probably wouldn’t be who I am today, so that kind of stuff is only a portion of what I want to do and bring back to the city,” Wave said.

