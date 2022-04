Indigo De Souza, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter who released one of the best albums of last year, might not always understand your jokes. “In my everyday life, I am just not very good at understanding sarcasm,” said de Souza, who performs at the Great American Music Hall on March 31. “When people are speaking to me, I get legitimately confused if they have a sarcastic type of humor. I just don’t get it.”

