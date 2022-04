It took nearly the first two months of the season, but the Arizona Wildcats baseball team has hit its first true rough patch. Arizona (22-9, 9-5 Pac-12) committed three errors and gave away a 5-2 lead to Washington State on Saturday night at Hi Corbett Field, dropping a season-high third consecutive game. The 6-5 defeat also meant the Wildcats will not be able to win the weekend series against the last-place Cougars.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO