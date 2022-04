Bradley J. Kastl, 36, of Smiths Station, AL, formerly of Teutopolis, IL, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday March 29, 2022, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 19 DAYS AGO