Felicia James was still in school at Williamson High when she had Roger McCreary. A talented athlete in her own right, James brought her son with her to practices and games while still in school. At just a couple years old, McCreary was in the stands cheering at basketball games and with his mother’s the team on the softball field before games. James was always his idol, and they were always each other’s biggest fans.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO