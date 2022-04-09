ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Tech men’s volleyball heads to NAIA tournament

By Josh Ayen
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kyle Shondel has been building towards this moment since taking over the Indiana Tech men’s volleyball program.

Indiana Tech has been a juggernaut throughout the regular season, only losing one match all season. The Warriors also rolled through conference play, earning WHAC regular season and tournament championships.

Many of the players on this year’s roster were part of the Warriors’ run to the NAIA tournament last year. Indiana Tech went 1-1 in pool play and did not advance to the semifinal round.

“They understand it’s fun, and you’ve enjoyed a little bit of enjoyment, but it’s business,” said Shondel. “This is as good of a chance as some of these guys may ever have to win a national title.”

Core players like Dante Siracusa, Daynte Stewart and Chase Christiansen have played a huge role for the Warriors this year as the team departs for West Des Moines.

“We know it’s a big challenge coming up for us, but we haven’t fought this season just to lose,” said Indiana Tech junior Dante Siracusa. “We’re hoping to bring the fight to Des Moines and hopefully come home with a trophy.”

Indiana Tech begins NAIA tournament play against Georgetown College on Tuesday. If the Warriors advance past pool play, they would play the winner of Pool B in the semifinal round.

