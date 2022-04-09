Wilma Lee is Back, And She’s Looking For You!

It’s National Panda Day, y’all, and in honor of our furry friends, here’s a look back at some of DC’s most memorable panda moments and photos. Gifted to President Nixon by the Chinese government in 1972, Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing became the first pair of giant pandas to be housed by a US zoo. The couple produced five cubs, though none survived long after birth. For 20 years, Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing were not only a symbol of peaceful Chinese-American relations, they became a beloved fixture in the District, put the National Zoo on the map, and sparked the zoo’s now decades-long giant panda breeding and research efforts. It’s been 50 years since Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing arrived, and the Smithsonian is celebrating the milestone with six months of festivities.
