A plane carrying Polish president Andrzej Duda was forced to make an emergency landing while travelling to meet Joe Biden.Mr Duda had been flying to meet his US counterpart in the southeastern city of Rzeszow on Friday afternoon when a defect caused the Polish Air Force aircraft to return to Warsaw.The head of Duda’s office, Pawel Szrot, said the Polish leader did not face any danger and he later boarded a different aircraft and headed back to Rzeszow.Biden travelled to Poland to get a firsthand look at international efforts to help some of the millions of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the...

