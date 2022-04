The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed defensive lineman Pat O’Connor to a one-year deal, per The Athletic’s Greg Auman. O’Connor played 13 games for Tampa Bay last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He recorded two quarterback hits, but made a bigger mark on special teams. According to Pro Football Reference, the East Michigan alum lined up for 93 percent of the Buccaneers’ special teams snaps last season.

TAMPA, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO