Pakistan PM Khan ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
ISLAMABAD, April 10 (Reuters) - Pakistan's lower house of parliament on Sunday voted in favour of removing Prime Minister Imran Khan from office, following a nearly 14-hour standoff between the opposition and Khan's ruling party that started on Saturday morning.

Opposition parties were able to secure 174 votes in the 342-member house in support of the no-confidence motion, the house speaker said, making it a majority vote. There were just a few legislators of Khan's ruling party present for the process.

The vote means Khan will no longer hold office and the country's lower house will now elect a new prime minister and government.

